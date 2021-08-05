Where to Buy AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 5700G CPUs

AMD’s Ryzen 5000 chipset family just got two new members: the Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G. As you can read in our reviews, we're fans of the price-to-performance of these two (especially the integrated graphics in the 5700G), which makes them both ideal choices for those looking for a low-cost build.

And you won't need to wait long to get your hands on one, as stock has just been made available across retailers.

If you're convinced, we've set up this page to collect all the different places where you can buy one of the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series chips. If you're looking for the X models, the Ryzen 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X are already out and regularly get discounts.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: Where to Buy

US AMD Ryzen 5 5600G retailers at a glance: Amazon | Newegg | B&H

Stock is still available at Newegg and B&H, but Amazon is showing as unavailable.

Pricing has not been increased from the list price of around $259 ($10 more at B&H), which indicates a decent number of CPUs are still available to snap up.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G: Where to Buy

US AMD Ryzen 7 5700G retailers at a glance: Amazon | Newegg | B&H

UK AMD Ryzen 7 5700G retailers at a glance: Amazon

Same story here at the moment. Newegg and B&H are showing as in stock.

Interestingly, however, Amazon does have some availability, but the price is showing at a ridiculous $1,049.99. Which makes sense once you see that the seller is a third party.

We've left you the link if you want to head over there and have a chuckle at this sky high 192% scalping.