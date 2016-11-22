Stream Your Xbox One Games To Your Oculus Rift In December

Microsoft is preparing to make good on a long-awaited, and somewhat forgotten promise it made about the Oculus Rift. In 2015, Microsoft announced that Oculus Rift owners would be able to stream Xbox One games to their VR headsets, but when the Rift launched at the end of March 2016, the feature was nowhere to be found. And no one seemed to care.
Despite the seeming lack of public interest in streaming Xbox One games to the Rift headset, Microsoft hasn’t abandoned the concept. In fact, the software company is preparing to launch Xbox One to Oculus Rift streaming in the coming weeks. The free app will allow Rift owners who also own a Windows 10 PC and an Xbox One console to play their favorite Xbox One games on the Rift HMD.
The Xbox One console renders the game and sends the video output over the local network. The Xbox One Streaming to Oculus Rift app picks up the feed and sends it to the Rift on a virtual big screen display inside one of three virtual environments: Citadel, Retreat, and Dome. Microsoft said the experience is like having "your own virtual reality cinema screen."
Microsoft’s awkwardly named "Xbox One Streaming to Oculus Rift" app is coming to the Oculus Store on December 12, 2016.
Latency should be worse than playing it directly on a TV.
I'd probably watch 3D blu-ray movies like this, however. But, I'd prefer a black environment over anything like the one pictured.
gee, i'm so excited for the latency induced vomiting this will bring
Where you'll see the latency is between your controller and the movement that appears on the virtual screen. So, it'll be like playing the game on a laggy TV or PC.
failed solution #1: no exculsive anymore, buy xbox one version get the window store version free
failed solution #2: apps on windows that lets you stream xbox one to your VR headset
failed solution #3: force you to use windows to properly manage your xbox one account
failed solution #4: small incremental upgrades to hardware in the hopes that you'll accept just a regular pc with xbox one app running in full screen and calling it 'console'
The less actual exclusives the better. Technically there are still many console exclusives since if you want to on a console you have no other options for many titles. Also there has been a marked improvement in the quality of releases on the PC side compared to early UWP console ports.
MS did not have any until now that I know of. Previously you had to view the desktop in VR and use the XBox App in windows to stream which was not ideal.
Not sure what you mean here exactly since you can manage the account within the consoles and a web browser in any OS. Also it could be managed via mobile apps or web browsers on your phone.
Although occasionally I will play an XBOne title on my tablet if I am watching TV or something I don't think MS or anybody is calling my tablet a console since all the heavy lifting is being done by the actual console. The Xbox app does not actually play anything, it just brings the friends/social aspect a bit to the PC while letting you purchase titles and stream from your console.
Nobody is calling any of these things MS is doing especially revolutionary by by any means but they are hardly failures. I admit that do not bother playing non VR titles (PC or Console) via the usual big virtual screen solution with my Vive but that does not mean I do not appreciate having the option to do so. Unfortunately the resolution of VR is such that playing on a virtual screen within the Vive or RIft is a poor experience compared to a good TV or monitor.
I suppose it's kind of neat at first especially if you're used to a TV that's small in your field of view, but I sit close to a gaming monitor so I'm not strapping a HUD just to see basically the same thing.
Also, is this resolution going to be okay so CLOSE to your face?