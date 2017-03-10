Zotac Unveils Its Trio Of GTX 1080 Ti Graphics Cards

Zotac revealed a trio of top-tier GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards. The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP and AMP Extreme come with Zotac’s own premium coolers installed, whereas the standard GTX 1080 Ti from Zotac without any extra nomenclature comes with a simple blower style cooler.

The GTX 1080 Ti AMP Extreme comes with a large triple-slot cooler that uses three 90mm fans to dissipate the heat drawn to the fin stack through the direct-contact copper heatpipes. The back end of the card comes with a neat backplate, and it's topped off with Spectra lighting, which is Zotac’s take on RGB lighting. At a more sensible tier, the GTX 1080 Ti AMP comes with a dual-slot cooler with two 100mm fans, also packing direct contact heatpipes. It also comes with the Spectra lighting feature.

Zotac hasn't decided on clock speeds for the cards yet. All we know is that the GTX 1080 Ti AMP will have its GDDR5X memory run at the stock frequency, although that does suggest a (slight) memory overclock on the AMP Extreme card. Both should overclock well with a 16+2 phase VRM power design.

The Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is the most affordable of the bunch, featuring an Nvidia reference PCB and a simple blower-style cooler. You could argue that Zotac should’ve sold a Founder’s Edition card with the updated Nvidia cooler, but that's actually quite costly to implement despite its blower-style design, so Zotac’s own design should make this one of the more affordable GTX 1080 Ti variants on the market. With a standard Nvidia PCB design, it’ll also be a good option for those who intend on throwing water blocks onto the card. Why pay for an expensive cooler you’re not going to use?

So far, that’s all we know about Zotac’s line of 1080 Ti cards. You can learn more about the GTX 1080 Ti in our review of the Nvidia Founder's Edition card.

Product GTX 1080 Ti AMP Extreme GTX 1080 Ti AMP GTX 1080 Ti GPU GTX 1080 Ti GTX 1080 Ti GTX 1080 Ti CUDA Cores 3,584 3,584 3,584 Video Memory 11GB GDDRX5 11GB GDDRX5 11GB GDDRX5 Memory Clock TBD 11Gbps 11Gbps GPU Boost Clock TBD TBD 1,582MHz PCI Express 3.0 3.0 3.0

