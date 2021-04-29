Zotac Unveils GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm: 16+4-Phase VRM & Water Block

Zotac has introduced its new GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm graphics card that features an advanced 20-phase voltage regulating module (VRM) and comes equipped with a stylish waterblock with built-in addressable RGB LEDs. There is a catch about this board though: it is not factory overclocked.

The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm features a 16+4-phase power delivery enhanced with the company's proprietary PowerBoost capacitor that reduces ripple noise and power fluctuations. The board has three eight-pin power connectors which can deliver up to 450W of power to the GPU and memory.

Perhaps, the oddest 'features' of Zotac's GeForce RTX 3090 ArticStorm are its GPU frequencies. For some reason, Zotac decided not to factory overclock one of its flagship graphics cards and left GPU clocks at 1395 MHz base and 1695 MHz boost, exactly what is recommended by Nvidia.

The card comes equipped with a specially designed translucent water block that has a copper contact plate to maximize heat transfer, and 0.3 mm micro-channels to increase surface area and cooling performance. The contact plate covers Nvidia's GA102 GPU, GDDR6X memory, and VRM, the components that tend to get hot. The water block has standard G 1/4 threaded fittings to make it compatible with the majority of third-party liquid cooling solutions. Zotac also includes a couple of barbs supporting 10mm ID tubing. The front of the water block has laser etched inscriptions as well as addressable RGB LEDs to make the card an eye catcher. For aesthetic and durability reasons, the card also comes with a backplate.

Obviously, an advanced power delivery as well as a sophisticated water block that covers GPU, memory, and VRM almost guarantee high overclocking potential amid relatively quiet operation. Zotac has not disclosed MSRP for its GeForce RTX 3090 ArticStorm, but expect it to be higher than reference boards with air coolers.