2015 Hyundai Genesis Sedan: Android, Atom, And More

Hyundai is updating its luxury sedan with a new platform and design for 2015. We flew out to Arizona for a first drive of the 2015 Genesis.

Hyundai Goes Upmarket

Six years ago, Hyundai took its brand upmarket with the luxurious Genesis sedan. Usually, when foreign automakers attempt to go upscale, new brands and dealer networks are launched. Indeed, Toyota has Lexus, Honda has Acura, Nissan has Infiniti, and even Mazda had stillborn plans for an upscale Efini brand. Hyundai did the impossible and managed to sell quite a few Genesis sedans to value-conscious buyers. This also led to the US launch of the flagship Equus.

But the Genesis and Equus attempted to hide their Hyundai roots. The circled-H badge isn’t featured as liberally as it is on Hyundai’s more economical vehicles. While the Genesis coupe featured the circled-H all around, the sedan had its own unique logo. Nevertheless, the Genesis sedan was a pretty good first attempt from Hyundai at a luxury rear-wheel drive sedan, and even somewhat sporty in the R-Spec package with its 5.0-liter Tau V8.

Despite getting a few updates along the way, it’s time for the first-generation Genesis sedan to retire and make way for the all-new 2015 model. Over the past weekend, Hyundai flew us out to Scottsdale, Arizona to sample the latest generation Genesis sedan in both V8 and V6 trims. The launch came at a good time as I was quite ready to leave the infamous Washington rain for sunnier pastures. So join us as we spend a day driving the brand new 2015 Genesis sedan and play with its technological gadgetry.

Exterior Design

Hyundai has come a long way with vehicle design. While the first generation Genesis sedan and even the Equus have somewhat aggressive styling touches, the overall designs are quite tame. With the 2015 Genesis sedan, there’s still a hint of subtlety, but the front end has a bolder in-your-face look that is unmistakably Korean, with a few dashes of European influence.

The front is adorned with LED running lights, while LED fog lights and HID headlights are optional. A giant hexagonal grille finishes off the front of the car and gives the Genesis sedan Hyundai’s best execution of its "fluidic" sculpture design yet. Around the back is the only place you’ll spot a visible Hyundai badge, as the rest of the car sports the winged Genesis badge. There’s no hint of it being a Hyundai until you’re being passed.

Hyundai opts for red and white all-LED tail lights that look fantastic when on. The turn signals are embedded into the white area and light up orange when signaling. Dual exhaust finishes the rear end on both the V6 and V8. The distinguishing difference between the two motors is the use of regular dual exhaust on the V6 while the V8 adds twin tips. There’s also accompanying 3.8 and 5.0 badges for the respective engines.

22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • s3anister 07 April 2014 08:01
    I can't be the only one that gets disappointed when a new article is posted and it turns out to be a car...
    Reply
  • danwat1234 07 April 2014 08:05
    They should make a hybrid version with a powerful electric motor to boost acceleration and to regen with and start/stop the engine with.
    Reply
  • blackmagnum 07 April 2014 09:13
    I can't get over to being interested in a product that is a hobo's Bentley wannabe. Thanks A.T.H.
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN 07 April 2014 10:08
    <yawn> Call me when they start making cars that run on photosynthesis, so we can do away with gasoline and make Al Gore shut up about Global Warming.
    Reply
  • Flicules 07 April 2014 11:57
    I have become a little dissapointed lately with you guys covering only spaceships instead of more down-to-earth cars(price wise). I really doubt that a guy who affords an A8, a Bentley or this Hyundai really bothers to check reviews on the internet...It's nice to get a taste of the future...but a balanced mix would be better i think. Feels a bit like Top Gear :D
    Reply
  • Avro Arrow 07 April 2014 13:56
    Strange car. Looks like an Aston Martin from the front and a Hyundai Elantra from the rear. One big mistake they made is they really overdid that fake wood paneling. That "wood dashboard" is hideous. It looks like it belongs in a Jeep Wagoneer.
    Reply
  • tuanies 07 April 2014 14:04
    13045675 said:
    They should make a hybrid version with a powerful electric motor to boost acceleration and to regen with and start/stop the engine with.

    The problem with Hybrids on big vehicles is there's very little benefit. The next review will be of the Lexus LS600hL and the fuel economy is only about 2MPG better in the city but 1MPG worse on the highway, at the cost of 2 Equus'.

    13045840 said:
    I can't get over to being interested in a product that is a hobo's Bentley wannabe. Thanks A.T.H.

    Judging by that, anything in that $50k range is a hobo's Bentley.

    13046439 said:
    I have become a little dissapointed lately with you guys covering only spaceships instead of more down-to-earth cars(price wise). I really doubt that a guy who affords an A8, a Bentley or this Hyundai really bothers to check reviews on the internet...It's nice to get a taste of the future...but a balanced mix would be better i think. Feels a bit like Top Gear :D

    Interestingly enough, the GT-R, A8L, Equus and Bentley are the stories where there was someone that chimed in saying they owned one. But that's where there's all the advanced in-car tech. While I have come across lesser cars, there's not enough tech or new features from another model for a complete story. I do plan on having a quick story on the new WRX/STI, Fiesta ST, and eventually Mazda3. However, I believe the next round of updates to compact and subcompact cars should bring new tech that will be worth covering. We're working with vehicles on a 5-year development cycle so what was new 5-years ago is what shows up for production.

    We will also start a project car series as well with my new 2014 Mazda5 Sport 6MT that I'm working to upgrade with whatever bits of tech I can get my hands on from the aftermarket.

    13047022 said:
    Strange car. Looks like an Aston Martin from the front and a Hyundai Elantra from the rear. One big mistake they made is they really overdid that fake wood paneling. That "wood dashboard" is hideous. It looks like it belongs in a Jeep Wagoneer.

    That wood paneling is actually real matte wood. Its porous and treated.
    Reply
  • ubercake 07 April 2014 16:14
    There's high-tech gadgetry going on all over this vehicle, but I always find it funny when auto companies throw in an analog clock to take up some space on the center console (in addition to the digital clock up in the main display). I guess if you never learned to read a digital clock you can always fall back on your analog clock reading skills? Personally, I'd prefer some iteration of a sundial in place of an analog clock.
    Reply
  • BranFlake5 07 April 2014 21:22
    Nope! This is not a luxury car of my taste. I'd buy an Audi A4 Quattro before even considering this thing. Heck, I'd buy a Tesla for a bit more.
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 07 April 2014 22:22
    13047884 said:
    There's high-tech gadgetry going on all over this vehicle, but I always find it funny when auto companies throw in an analog clock to take up some space on the center console (in addition to the digital clock up in the main display). I guess if you never learned to read a digital clock you can always fall back on your analog clock reading skills? Personally, I'd prefer some iteration of a sundial in place of an analog clock.

    Yeah I've always thought that's kind of random too. Let's put the highest tech you can possibly imagine in a car, charge $50K for it, then it's put a 10 cent time piece in the center of the dashboard. :lol:
    Reply