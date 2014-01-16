AMD A10-7850K And A8-7600: Kaveri Gives Us A Taste Of HSA

Results: Adobe CC
As we start testing the applications in Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite, a pattern emerges suggesting that two Hyper-Threaded Haswell cores can keep up with Kaveri’s Steamroller modules.
Our Premiere Pro workload encodes a project to .mp4, and doesn’t benefit from OpenCL acceleration. Therefore, we’re left to the mercy of Steamroller, which nudges A10-7850K in front of last generation’s -6800K. Core i3-4330 is just a few seconds faster than AMD’s new flagship though.
The After Effects rendering project we run is also CPU-limited, pegging each of our processors at 100% utilization. But AMD pulls out a win. It’s not clear how the A10-7850K manages to trump Intel’s Core i5-4670K, but it does, if only by one second. Really, only the dual-core Core i3 and 45 W A8-6500T suffer in this test.
You probably already know that we script two different Photoshop tests, each with its own set of filters. The CPU-oriented metric uses threaded routines to tax as many cores as we can expose, while the OpenCL-accelerated benchmark taps graphics resources to speed up an entirely separate workload.
Sorting according to the CPU results, we see AMD’s A10-7850K just ahead of the -6800K. Yes, Intel’s Core i5-4670K is quite a bit quicker, but you’ll pay an extra $70 or so for the privilege of owning it. A much closer contender is the $140 Core i3, which uses two Hyper-Threaded cores to pull within 12 seconds of AMD’s -7850K.
But the Intel chip does quite a bit better in our OpenCL-accelerated metric. In fact, we also see the Richland-based A10-6800K finish up ahead of any Kaveri-based APU.
Given that AM3+ looks like it's done, it would have been nice to see a 6-core chip. Still, one of these may end up in my next laptop.
I got the opposite impression. Which graph are you looking at?
I really like where AMD is going (HSA, GCN and TrueAudio).Too bad the manufacturing process of GlobalFoundries just can't match Intel's.
Also, it would be interesting to see the new Bay Trail Pentium or Celeron CPUs (whichever is closer in performance) in the Efficiency graphs.
I guess you have been reading the articles from a year ago about AMD still using TSMC despite promises of GlobalFoundries' new 28nm SHP process.