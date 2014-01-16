AMD A10-7850K And A8-7600: Kaveri Gives Us A Taste Of HSA

Results: Adobe CC

As we start testing the applications in Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite, a pattern emerges suggesting that two Hyper-Threaded Haswell cores can keep up with Kaveri’s Steamroller modules.

Our Premiere Pro workload encodes a project to .mp4, and doesn’t benefit from OpenCL acceleration. Therefore, we’re left to the mercy of Steamroller, which nudges A10-7850K in front of last generation’s -6800K. Core i3-4330 is just a few seconds faster than AMD’s new flagship though.

The After Effects rendering project we run is also CPU-limited, pegging each of our processors at 100% utilization. But AMD pulls out a win. It’s not clear how the A10-7850K manages to trump Intel’s Core i5-4670K, but it does, if only by one second. Really, only the dual-core Core i3 and 45 W A8-6500T suffer in this test.

You probably already know that we script two different Photoshop tests, each with its own set of filters. The CPU-oriented metric uses threaded routines to tax as many cores as we can expose, while the OpenCL-accelerated benchmark taps graphics resources to speed up an entirely separate workload.

Sorting according to the CPU results, we see AMD’s A10-7850K just ahead of the -6800K. Yes, Intel’s Core i5-4670K is quite a bit quicker, but you’ll pay an extra $70 or so for the privilege of owning it. A much closer contender is the $140 Core i3, which uses two Hyper-Threaded cores to pull within 12 seconds of AMD’s -7850K.

But the Intel chip does quite a bit better in our OpenCL-accelerated metric. In fact, we also see the Richland-based A10-6800K finish up ahead of any Kaveri-based APU.