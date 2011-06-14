The AMD A8-3500M APU Review: Llano Is Unleashed

CPU Benchmarks: Content Creation
Now for a look at content creation benchmarks, starting with 3D modeling and rendering:
3ds Max and Blender only benchmark the time it takes to render a 3D scene, but Cinebench measures both rendering time (green result) and window responsiveness (blue result). See how Intel dominates the rendering task across all three programs, but Cinebench is the only benchmark that exposes the GPU’s ability to display smooth viewport frame rates? Intel is left behind in this test.
Switching from 3D in Cinebench to 2D in Photoshop puts the impetus on processing cores. Our benchmark employs a number of threaded filters to best tax multi-core processors. Intel has an indisputable lead.
Intel maintains a lead in these two titles from Adobe, and the A8-3500M performs inexplicably poorly when it comes to After Effects. It seems unlikely that you’d want Llano driving a mobile video workstation.
What happened to the Game Charts results for the Radeon HD 5570, when the games were benchmarked? I thought you made a point to say you were going to compare the APU's 6620G with a discrete card (that has the same number of SPs and same clock).
I'm just a little disappointed that the APU's graphics power was not able to double Intel's.... Under the best of circumstances, AMD's latest integrated graphics came close to being twice as fast, but i guess that is ok since we are not playing horseshoes. I just thought it would be nice if it had made a nice even doubling, or more. Now, i'm worried IVY BRIDGE will beat it....
