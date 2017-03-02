AMD AM4 X370 Motherboard Price List

AMD's X370 Chipset
The X370 chipset is AMD's top solution for AM4 motherboards. It can support more USB 3.0 and SATA ports than any of the other AM4 chipsets. X370, along with its SFF counterpart the X300, are also the only AM4 chipsets that officially support multi-GPU configurations using the CPU's PCI-E lanes.
MORE: Best Motherboards
MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard
MORE: All Motherboard Content
It should also be noted that all X370 motherboards that are currently available are ATX boards. Some X370 motherboards using more compact form factors have been announced, but these have not arrived for sale yet.
AMD AM4 300-Series Chipsets
|Desktop Chipsets
|SFF Chipsets
|Chipset
|X370
|B350
|A320
|X300
|A300
|CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support
|1x16 or 2x8
|1x16
|1x16
|1x16 or 2x8
|1x16
|Memory support (Channels/DIMMs Per Channel)
|DDR4 2667MHz (2/2)
|DDR4 2667MHz (2/2)
|DDR4 2667MHz (2/2)
|N/A
|N/A
|CPU Overclocking Support
|✓
|✓
|✗
|✓
|✗
|RAID Support 0/1/10
|✓
|✓
|✓
|0/1 Only
|0/1 Only
|Chipset Maximum PCI-E Lanes
|8 PCI-E 2.0 Lanes
|6 PCI-E 2.0 Lanes
|4 PCI-E 2.0 Lanes
|4 PCI-E 3.0 Lanes
|4 PCI-E 3.0 Lanes
|USB Support (2.0/3.0/3.1 Gen2)
|6/6/2
|6/2/2
|6/2/1
|0/4/0
|0/4/0
|SATA-III Ports (6Gb/s)
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
MORE: Intel Z270 Motherboard Price List
MORE: Intel Z170 Motherboard Price List
MORE: Intel H170 Motherboard Price List
MORE: Intel H110 Motherboard Price List
Problem is have they got their act together after am3 series ?