AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Temperature & Clock Frequency
Cold graphics cards perform best. But everyone knows they don't stay cold for long. That's why we test Asus' Strix RX 570 OC on an open bench table and in a closed case.
During our gaming loop, the GPU's temperature ends up between 69 and 70°C. Those readings are accompanied by a noticeable amount of noise. The Strix RX 570 OC does manage to maintain its 1300 MHz boost clock rate though, representing a significant improvement over last generation's version. The benefit primarily comes from a higher power limit and more aggressive cooling.
The stress test pushes Asus' fans to their limit in order to maintain 75°C in a closed case.
Board Temperatures
Asus made significant changes to its board design, and we're happy to report that they're an improvement. The Strix RX 570 OC might get a little loud during our gaming loop, but its temperatures stay well within the range we like to see.
The same goes for our thermal readings in a closed case; they're definitely acceptable. It doesn't seem like there’s a lot of headroom left though, so don't be surprised if overclocking potential is limited.
Our results start to unravel during the stress test due to a lack of cooling on the memory modules. Even with the benefit of an open test bench, Elipda's GDDR5 stays just below its maximum rated temperature.
It’s game-over for the memory modules in a closed PC case. Manually dialing in a faster fan speed is pointless because the fans are already spinning at ~80%.
Yet the exact same issue exists for the uninformed between the same gen GTX 1060 models (3GB and 6GB) which also differ in the available functioning parts of the GPU... There wasn't a big deal made about that, yet there seems to be with the Radeons.
Uhh that's not quite the same. I get that you red hat might be on a little tight but RX570 and RX580 sound like a completely new gen card. Not a slightly overclocked RX470 and RX480. I was excited until I read into the actual specs.
Thanks for your efforts Igor, we appreciate it. :-)
see http://navoshta.com/cpu-vs-gpu/
According to amazon specs, g2.2xlarge does offer a gtx680/gtx770GPU, so , as you can see, speed increase is amazing !
Besides, i'd like a good gaming card .
(Sorry, closed systems like that are a pet peeve of mine.)
And in terms of CPUs, I'd like to see what budget Ryzen chips AMD can come up with before I pull the trigger. i3s don't have the core count, so AMD's already ahead, but their budget lineup is getting a bit long in the tooth right now.
Really, it's just not a compelling time to buy just about anything right now.