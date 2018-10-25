ASRock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac Review: Small Wonder

How We Test
A lack of Mini-ITX samples for socket AM4 forced us to re-test an earlier ASRock model, the X370 Gaming-ITX/ac, as a direct comparison to the cheaper and more modern B450 Gaming-ITX/ac. Larger ATX models based on the even higher end X470 chipset, the Biostar Racing X470GT8 and Gigabyte X470 Aorus Gaming 7 WiFi, fill out the rest of our comparison roster. We hope that including those top boards will help to prove the worth of today's lower-cost focus.
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated gigabit networking
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 399.24
The same platform that cools the intense heat of our X299 motherboards works equally well with AMD’s AM4 processors, as proven in the overclocking evaluation on the next page.
Comparison Products
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings
|PCMark 8
|Version 2.7.613 Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
|3DMark 13
|Version 4.47.597.0 Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2016.03.22.21 CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
|DiskSPD
|4K Random Read, 4K Random Write 128K Sequential Read, 128K Sequential Write
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC83328DEMO OpenGL Benchmark
|CompuBench
|Version 1.5.8 Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
|Application Tests & Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.9 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x265 mp4
|Blender
|Version 2.68a BMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 16.02 THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144 PCMark-driven routine
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Release 2015.5.0, 20160603.r.88 x64 PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy)
|Adobe InDesign CC
|Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64 PCMark-driven routine
|Adobe Illustrator
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit) PCMark-driven routine
|Game Tests & Settings
|Ashes of the Singularity
|Version 1.31.21360 High Preset - 1920 x 1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAA Crazy Preset - 1920 x 1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
|F1 2015
|2015 Season, Abu Dhabi track, Rain Medium Preset, no AF Ultra High Preset, 16x AF
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|Version 3.00 x64 High Quality, 1920 x 1080, High Tesselation, 16x AF Very High Quality, 1920 x 1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
|The Talos Principle
|Version 267252 Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF Ultra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
So, it checks all the boxes. Well, all except current need...
great board, but for the past 3 weeks the Bluetooth started to disconnect every second so i had to disable it in device manger.. ill get to fix it when I have time..