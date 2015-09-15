Azza GT1 Full Tower Case Review

How We Test
The components we used in this article only deviate from our official 2015 Reference system in motherboard. We swapped out the reference system's 10.5"-deep MSI X99S XPower AC for a standard ATX (9.6") model: the X99S Gaming 7.
Test System Components
Noctua’s NH-U12S fits a myriad of cases and motherboards, but cooling our overclocked Core i7-5930K is more challenging for its single-tower sink and one fan, compared to the firm's larger designs. Triple axial fans in Gigabyte's GV-N970G1 Gaming-4GD keeps its GPU exceptionally cool at moderate noise, while dumping its heat directly into the case. Power comes from the 80 PLUS Platinum-rated Dark Power Pro 10 850W by be quiet!
Settings
|CPU
|4.2GHz (42x 100MHz) @ 1.2V Core
|Motherboard
|Firmware 17.8 (02/10/2015)
|RAM
|XMP CAS 16 Defaults (1.2V)
|Graphics
|Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests
Drivers
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 347.52
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.4.2.1019
Benchmark Suite
Our new test platform runs hot and quiet, negating the dramatic performance differences its predecessor was designed to produce.
|Prime95 v27.9
|64-bit executable, Small FFTs, 11 threads
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.3.0, Extreme Preset: Graphics Test 1, Looped
|Real Temp 3.40
|Average of maximum core readings at full CPU load
|Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter
|Tested at 1/2 m, corrected to 1 m (-6 dB), dBA weighting
Noise is measured .5m from the case’s front corner, on the side that opens. The numbers are corrected to the 1m industry standard — used by many loudspeaker and fan manufacturers — by subtracting six decibels.
So arguments can't talk? That makes sense, since arguments aren't people.
The different mount is interesting. Almost reminds me of the BTX standard just without the shift in board layout. Would be interested in other manufactures to test this to see if it is any better. I would assume the GPU would get more heat since heat rises and it would be higher in the case.
That is exactly why I got a full tower. With everything inside, the airflow wasn't enough for my system and my CPU was idling around 50c and GPU's around 80c. With the new tower my CPU idles at 39c and GPU's at 65c.