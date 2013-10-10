Battlefield 4 Beta Performance: 16 Graphics Cards, Benchmarked

Results: High Quality, 1920x1080

Now we're pushing the resolution up to 1920x1080 and still using the High preset. We'd venture to say that most enthusiasts are using panels that natively support Full HD, so this becomes one of the best benchmarks in today's story. It tells you what you'll need in a gaming desktop to play Battlefield 4 using reasonably taxing settings.

Surprisingly, even the Radeon HD 7770 manages to keep its performance above 30 FPS. The Radeon HD 7790 doesn't push that minimum number much higher, but it does give us an average that exceeds 40 FPS. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti demonstrates an even higher minimum frame rate. The Radeon HD 7870 and GeForce GTX 660 keep north of 50 FPS throughout the benchmark. So, those cards become a solid baseline for playing Battlefield 4 at the High preset and 1920x1080.

The frame rate over time chart shows us what happens at each step of the way during our test run, and, for the most part, everything checks out. There is some disturbing fluctuation from the Radeon HD 7790, though. We'll have to see if that's reflected in our frame time variance measurements.

Indeed, the Radeon HD 7790 suffers, along with AMD's Radeon HD 7770. We tried two different Bonaire-powered cards, both of which yield the same strange result. We don't know what is causing the high variance, but it's consistent and specific to the 7790.

The rest of the field keeps below 10 ms most of the time.