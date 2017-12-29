be quiet! SFX L Power 600W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SFX L Power 600W's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 8.1mV 8.0mV 11.9mV 6.0mV Pass 20% Load 10.7mV 9.2mV 14.0mV 7.8mV Pass 30% Load 13.7mV 11.0mV 17.7mV 8.8mV Pass 40% Load 17.3mV 12.1mV 18.6mV 10.1mV Pass 50% Load 22.0mV 14.6mV 19.6mV 11.7mV Pass 60% Load 27.6mV 16.1mV 21.7mV 13.5mV Pass 70% Load 30.3mV 17.8mV 25.5mV 15.3mV Pass 80% Load 36.1mV 20.2mV 27.6mV 16.8mV Pass 90% Load 40.0mV 21.4mV 30.1mV 19.2mV Pass 100% Load 45.9mV 23.6mV 31.9mV 21.3mV Pass 110% Load 57.4mV 25.2mV 35.8mV 23.8mV Pass Cross-Load 1 14.1mV 13.7mV 18.7mV 11.1mV Pass Cross-Load 2 52.8mV 21.9mV 30.2mV 18.8mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression on the +12V and 3.3V rails is average, while it's fairly good on the 5V and 5VSB rails. We would like to see below 40mV ripple at +12V under full load, and close to 25mV at 3.3V under the same conditions.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4



