be quiet! Straight Power 11 1000W

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the E11-1000's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load21.9mV5.0mV6.8mV11.2mVPass
20% Load17.6mV5.0mV6.7mV10.3mVPass
30% Load17.9mV6.3mV7.7mV13.5mVPass
40% Load19.5mV6.9mV8.5mV17.0mVPass
50% Load21.1mV7.9mV10.7mV18.2mVPass
60% Load23.8mV9.5mV13.9mV13.6mVPass
70% Load26.2mV11.8mV15.1mV15.0mVPass
80% Load29.4mV11.8mV17.3mV15.7mVPass
90% Load31.8mV11.7mV18.2mV16.3mVPass
100% Load34.5mV13.4mV19.5mV18.6mVPass
110% Load37.2mV14.4mV19.9mV20.5mVPass
Cross-Load 118.6mV8.7mV11.9mV7.3mVPass
Cross-Load 234.5mV11.1mV15.6mV17.3mVPass
Ripple suppression is very good, especially on the minor rails. FSP does well here.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

