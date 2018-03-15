be quiet! Straight Power 11 1000W

Seasonic SSR-1000PD Ultra deals 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Seasonic PRIME Platinum 1000W... Amazon Prime £262.25 View

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the E11-1000's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 21.9mV 5.0mV 6.8mV 11.2mV Pass 20% Load 17.6mV 5.0mV 6.7mV 10.3mV Pass 30% Load 17.9mV 6.3mV 7.7mV 13.5mV Pass 40% Load 19.5mV 6.9mV 8.5mV 17.0mV Pass 50% Load 21.1mV 7.9mV 10.7mV 18.2mV Pass 60% Load 23.8mV 9.5mV 13.9mV 13.6mV Pass 70% Load 26.2mV 11.8mV 15.1mV 15.0mV Pass 80% Load 29.4mV 11.8mV 17.3mV 15.7mV Pass 90% Load 31.8mV 11.7mV 18.2mV 16.3mV Pass 100% Load 34.5mV 13.4mV 19.5mV 18.6mV Pass 110% Load 37.2mV 14.4mV 19.9mV 20.5mV Pass Cross-Load 1 18.6mV 8.7mV 11.9mV 7.3mV Pass Cross-Load 2 34.5mV 11.1mV 15.6mV 17.3mV Pass

Ripple suppression is very good, especially on the minor rails. FSP does well here.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

