Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

Prolimatech Genesis Black

Maker of the famous Megahalems heat sink, Prolimatech decided to change things up for its Genesis design by combining the benefits of both down- and cross-draft cooling. We received the even more exclusive Black version of this design.

Rather than take the typical one-size-fits-most approach, Prolimatech sells its heat sinks without fans. The Genesis includes clips for both 120 and 140 mm third-party fans (standard 25 mm thickness), and Prolimatech even offers a few fan models under its own name.

Most unusual of its fan products is Prolimatech’s 15 mm-thick 140 mm model. The firm sent a pair of these ($20 each), along with the special clips needed to use this nonstandard thickness on the Genesis ($5), adding a total of $45 to the cost of this $80 sink.

Oxide-resistant electroplating assures excellent contact between the Genesis’ finely-machined copper base and your CPU’s integrated heat spreader.

O-rings secure nuts to Prolimatek’s Intel-compatible support plate. The plate uses Intel’s socket backing plate as a spacer, and the nuts have shoulders to prevent pull-through. Though setup requires a little dexterity, the result is a mount that doesn’t create any clearance issues with nearby components.