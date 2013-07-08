Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

OpenGL Synthetic: Unigine Heaven, Sanctuary, And Tropics

The Unigine benchmarks are popular for their ability to help assess gaming performance in a synthetic DirectX 11 test. We use the OpenGL render path instead of DirectX, though, to see how these workstation-class cards do.

Drivers Used

Driver Nvidia AMD Workstation 311.35 Catalyst Pro 9.003.3.3 Gaming 314.22 Catalyst 13.3 Beta 3Catalyst 13.5 Beta 2 (Radeon HD 7990)

Unigine Heaven 4.0

Unigine Heaven's claim to fame started with the introduction of DirectX 11, and it quickly became a standard benchmark for evaluating tessellation performance. Currently it's in version 4.0, emphasizing the following features (taken from Unigine’s website):

Comprehensive use of hardware tessellation, with adjustable settings

Dynamic sky with volumetric clouds and tweakable day/night cycle

Real-time global illumination and screen-space ambient occlusion

Cinematic and interactive fly/walk-through camera modes

That the gaming cards do well in Heaven doesn't come as much of a surprise, despite the OpenGL render path. The workstation cards can’t lean on their driver optimizations to push them ahead, effectively leveling the playing field. Looking at cards like the FirePro W7000 and Quadro K4000, it becomes very clear how far ahead AMD's hardware is compared to Nvidia's, and just how much Nvidia is able to do with its drivers.

Unigine Sanctuary

The second Unigine benchmark puts its emphasis on somewhat different features (taken from Unigine’s website):

Five dynamic lights

HDR rendering

Parallax occlusion mapping

Ambient occlusion mapping

Translucence

Volumetric light and fog

Particle systems

Post-processing

These benchmark results are very similar to what we say in Heaven 4.0. One notable difference is that the top two graphics cards trade places.

Unigine Tropics

The last Unigine benchmark still sports OpenGL and lots of bright colors, but emphasizes different features. Again, taken from Unigine’s website:

Dynamic sky with light scattering

Live water with a surf zone and caustics

Special materials for vegetation

HDR rendering

Parallel split shadow map

Depth of field

Real-time ambient occlusion

Up to 2M polygons per frame

Simulation of changing light conditions

In spite of the somewhat older engine and different emphasis, we’re faced with a familiar picture. Even though the FirePro W7000’s direct competitor in the professional space is Nvidia's Quadro K4000, the three Unigine benchmarks place it closer to the Quadro K5000. Hopefully AMD is paying attention to how much performance potential it's missing out on as a result of its drivers. The W7000 clearly plays host to more horsepower than some of the professional applications (or its price) would have us believe. This is a missed opportunity for AMD.