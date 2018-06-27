BitFenix Formula Gold 450W PSU Review: Compact, Efficient, And Near-Silent

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the BF450G’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The BF450G achieves a high overall performance score. It even lands ahead of BitFenix's own Whisper M model, which features fully modular cabling and costs around $10 more.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

To be sure, $60 isn't cheap for a 450W fixed-cable PSU. But thanks to its impressive performance, the BF450G achieves a decent value score.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

All BitFenix Formula (and Whisper) models are near-silent. Its BF450G sets the standard, though.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

The BF450G's overall efficiency score is pretty high. Usually, 80 PLUS Gold-rated PSUs land a little above 88% overall efficiency. This one exceeded 89%.

