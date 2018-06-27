BitFenix Formula Gold 450W PSU Review: Compact, Efficient, And Near-Silent

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the BF450G’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

The BF450G is highly efficient under both light and normal loads.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the BF450G's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.204A 0.496A 0.478A 0.196A 19.521 73.167% 537 RPM 10.3 dB(A) 0.828 11.981V 5.045V 3.335V 5.104V 26.680 115.35V 2 2.475A 0.992A 0.990A 0.393A 39.958 82.931% 537 RPM 10.3 dB(A) 0.923 11.980V 5.044V 3.334V 5.097V 48.182 115.33V 3 3.679A 1.487A 1.470A 5.089A 59.468 85.816% 537 RPM 10.3 dB(A) 0.953 11.978V 5.043V 3.334V 5.089V 69.297 115.30V 4 4.950A 1.982A 1.980A 0.787A 79.870 87.881% 537 RPM 10.3 dB(A) 0.968 11.975V 5.043V 3.333V 5.082V 90.884 115.27V

We measured high efficiency levels, simultaneously observing that the BF450G's fan was barely spinning, making it almost inaudible.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.512 75.405% 0.050 5.113V 0.679 115.27V 2 0.250A 1.278 78.309% 0.116 5.109V 1.632 115.27V 3 0.550A 2.807 79.609% 0.224 5.102V 3.526 115.37V 4 1.000A 5.091 77.571% 0.336 5.090V 6.563 115.38V 5 1.500A 7.615 77.459% 0.404 5.076V 9.831 115.37V 6 2.500A 12.625 75.140% 0.473 5.050V 16.802 115.36V

The 5VSB rail achieved decent efficiency, coming close to competing PSUs with similar capacity.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.011V 5.046V 3.336V 5.112V 6.848 0.387 115.4V Standby 0.047 0.004 115.4V

BitFenix's PSU used very little power in standby mode.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it was actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hit its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Under normal operating temperatures, the BF450G's fan spun at its lowest speed through almost all of the PSU's operating range.

