System Builder Marathon, Q1 2014: The $750 Gaming PC

Test System Configuration And Benchmarks

The following tables give you a more in-depth look at the specifications of this quarter's System Builder Marathon configuration, along with the modest overclock I achieved with its graphics card, along with the same information from my previous two SBM builds. At the very bottom, you'll find all of the programs and games used for benchmarking.

Current $750 PC System Test Configuration Component Base Settings Overclock Setting CPU Intel Core i3-4130 (Haswell): 3.4 GHz, 3 MB shared L3 cache, Power-saving features enabled Unchanged CPU Cooler Intel boxed heat sink and fan Unchanged Motherboard Asus H81M-K, LGA 1150, Intel H81 Express, BIOS: v.0304 (08-23-13) Unchanged RAM 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) Adata DDR3-1600 kit, CL 9-9-9-24 XMP at 1.5 V Unchanged Graphics Zotac ZT-70301-10P GeForce GTX 770 2 GB GDDR5, 1059 MHz (1111 MHz GPU Boost, 1150 MHz maximum) GPU, 1.2 V, 1753 MHz (7010 MT/s) memory 1283 MHz (Maximum GPU Boost), 1903 MHz (7610 MT/s) GDDR5 Memory, (+12 mV, 106% power, Custom fan profile) Hard Drive Western Digital Blue WD10EZEX 1 TB, 7200 RPM, 64 MB Cache Unchanged Sound Integrated eight-channel HD Audio Unchanged Network Integrated GbE networking Unchanged Power Rosewill Capstone-450-M 450 W ATX Unchanged Optical Asus 24x DVD burner DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS Unchanged Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 8 Professional x64 Unchanged Graphics Driver Nvidia GeForce 332.21 WHQL Unchanged Platform Driver Intel Inf. v. 9.4.0.1017 Unchanged

And here's last quarter's configuration.

Q4 2013 $800 PC System Test Configuration Component Base Settings Overclock Setting CPU Intel Core i5-3470 (Ivy Bridge): 3.2 GHz Base Clock Rate, 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost, 6 MB Shared L3 Cache, Power-saving features enabled 3.8 - 4.0 GHz (20 * 200), Power-saving features enabled CPU Cooler Intel boxed heat sink and fan Unchanged Motherboard ASRock Z75 Pro3, LGA 1155, Intel Z75 Express, BIOS: v.P1.90 (07-12-13) Unchanged RAM 8 GB (2 x 4 GB)Team Vulcan DDR3-1600 kit, CL 9-9-9-24 XMP at 1.5 V Unchanged Graphics Gigabyte GV-R928XOC-3GD Radeon R9 280X 3 GB GDDR5, 1100 MHz GPU, 1500 MHz (6000 MT/s) memory 1115 MHz GPU, 1600 MHz (6400 MT/s) GDDR5 Memory Hard Drive Western Digital Blue WD10EZEX 1 TB, 7200 RPM, 64 MB Cache Unchanged Sound Integrated eight-channel HD Audio Unchanged Network Integrated GbE networking Unchanged Power EVGA 500B 100-B1-0500-KR 500 W ATX12V v2.91 Unchanged Optical Lite-On 24x DVD burner SATA IHAS124-04 Unchanged Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 8 Professional x64 Unchanged Graphics Driver AMD Catalyst 13.11 Beta 9.4 Unchanged Platform Driver Intel Inf. v. 9.4.0.1017 Unchanged

And finally, the $650 PC from six months ago.

Q3 2013 $650 Gaming PC System Test Configuration Component Base Settings Overclock Setting CPU AMD FX-6300 (Vishera), 3.5 GHz (4.1 GHz Turbo Core), Socket AM3+, 8 MB shared L3 cache, Turbo Core enabled, Power-saving features enabled 4 GHz (20 * 200), stock 1.2625 V VID, Turbo Core disabled, Power-saving features disabled CPU Cooler AMD retail boxed heat sink and fan Unchanged Motherboard MSI 970A-G43, AMD 970 / SB950, BIOS: v.10.2 (02-04-13) Unchanged RAM 8 GB (2 x 4 GB)Kingston HyperX DDR3-1600 kit, CL 9-9-9-27 XMP at 1.650 V DDR3-1866, CL 9-10-10-28 1T at 1.65 V Graphics EVGA GeForce GTX 760 02G-P4-2760-KR2 GB GDDR5, 980 MHz (1033 GPU Boost, 1110 MHz maximum) GPU, 1502 MHz (6008 MT/s) memory 1254 MHz (Maximum GPU Boost), 1801 MHz (7204 MT/s) GDDR5 memory, (110% power, +150 MHz GPU, +600 MHz memory, Auto Fan) Hard Drive Western Digital Blue WD10EZEX 1 TB, 7200 RPM, 64 MB Cache Unchanged Sound Integrated eight-channel HD Audio Unchanged Network Integrated GbE networking Unchanged Power Antec VP-450 450 W ATX12V v2.3 Unchanged Optical Samsung 24x DVD burner SATA Model SH-224DB/RSBS Unchanged Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 8 Professional x64 Unchanged Graphics Driver Nvidia ForceWare 320.49 WHQL Unchanged Platform Driver Unchanged

These are the System Builder Marathon benchmarks.