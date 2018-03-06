Trending

Cougar GX-F750W PSU Review

By

Unboxing Video

The following video shows us unboxing the GX-F750.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • orionfotl 06 March 2018 17:02
    Nice review! The platform's codename is TPK.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 06 March 2018 17:28
    Thanks Orion! Will update the part's table.
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 06 March 2018 21:53
    All of Cougar's PSUs are made by HEC/Compucase, an OEM with many years of experience in this field.

    HEC/Compucase, for at least the last decade hasn't been known to produce a single good unit. Cougar would do well to find a better OEM.

    I'd love for HEC to have finally get a good platform though... AND never go back to less.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 07 March 2018 17:10
    Not a FAN of HEC powere supplies , but a great review , Thanks Aris.
    Reply
  • bettsar 08 March 2018 14:53
    Looking at the comparison products, are these numbers for the EVGA 750 G3 or the B3? If the everything is pointing to the G3 (including the cost), that definitely seems like the value leader. If the cost is pointing to the B3, then it could change the story quite a bit.

    However, I also see that the RM750x appears to have dropped in price, which would likely put it at the top of the value chart.
    Reply