Diablo III Performance, Benchmarked

Maximum Detail Benchmarks

In the following benchmarks, all of the detail settings are turned up as high as they'll go, and anti-aliasing is enabled.

At 1280x1024, only the GeForce GT 440 GDDR5 drops under 30 FPS. But all of the options we tested are playable. As you can see, the high-end cards and dual-card configurations push astronomical frame rates.

Note that the Radeon HD 6770 beats AMD's Radeon HD 6850. We tested and re-tested these cards to make sure this wasn’t a mistake. For some reason, the Radeon HD 6770 gets exceptionally high performance at the highest detail levels and lower resolutions. We're not sure why, but the board's performance drops relative to the 6850 as resolution increases.

At 1680x1050, the GeForce GT 440 GDDR5 is pushed below 30 FPS, but most of other cards manage to maintain frame rates above 60 FPS minimum.

Even the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 keeps a 30+ FPS rate at 1080p. Everything faster runs smoothly.

At 2560x1600, the GeForce GTX 550 Ti is quite playable, even though it dips slightly below 30 FPS. Every other graphics card option on the chart delivers great game play with minimum frame rates over 35 FPS.