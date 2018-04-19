EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

The SuperNOVA 650 G3 achieves an excellent value score thanks to its good price and great performance in almost every discipline. However, we are troubled by EVGA's decision to equip it with fewer cables and connectors than its predecessor. Fortunately, most mid-range graphics cards only require one PCIe connector.

Features & Specifications

Back in the day, EVGA's G2 family made the company's PSUs popular. Thanks to an exceptional Super Flower platform and attractive prices, the G2 models softened the figurative battlefield, paving the way for more expensive P2- and T2-series power supplies.

Of course, the old G2 line-up is still fine performance-wise. But its dimensions and noise output are inferior to Corsair's recently introduced second-gen RMx PSUs. Nowadays, most manufactures focus on quiet operation, something that can be accomplished with an efficient platform sporting FDB fans, a loose fan profile, and semi-passive operation under moderate loads.

The G3 series consists of five members with capacities ranging from 550W to 1kW. There currently is no substitute for the 1300 G2 and 1600 G2 units, though it'd be nice if EVGA and Super Flower updated those as well.

In this review, we're looking at the 650W SuperNOVA G3. Rather than sporting two or four PCIe connectors, this PSU strangely includes three. Previously, we took the be quiet! Dark Power Pro 1200 for a spin, and it also had an odd number of connectors. But that power supply was designed to support super-high-end motherboards needing extra juice for add-in cards, which could be provided by a single PCIe connector. What strikes us odd in this case is that the SuperNOVA 650 G2 had four PCIe connectors and a couple of EPS ones. In that regard, the older model is better than its successor.

The SuperNOVA 650 G3 features fully modular cabling, just like the generation before. However, it also incorporates a fluid dynamic bearing fan. EVGA's G2 came with a double ball-bearing fan that was more resilient in hot environments but also noisier. A 50°C temperature rating is inline with the ATX specification's recommendations, and the G3's protection features include everything except OCP for the +12V rail (meaningless in a PSU with one +12V rail).

Compared to last generation's G2 model, the G3's most notable differentiators are its dimensions and the aforementioned fan. The new model's 130mm diameter definitely helps keep noise to a minimum. Both PSUs do offer the same seven-year warranty; only EVGA's higher-capacity G3 models are supported by 10-year coverage.

Specifications

Super Flower is still the OEM responsible for this power supply family. EVGA has no reason to switch, since Super Flower is one of the best in this business.

Besides 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, the SuperNOVA 650 G3 also achieves an ETA-A rating in the Cybenetics scale, along with a LAMBDA-A- noise certification. This isn't the quietest PSU out there, but it's certainly not noisy.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 24 22 54.1 3 0.5 Watts 110 649.2 15 6 Total Max. Power (W) 650

A single +12V rail delivers up to the PSU's full capacity on its own, and the maximum combined output of the minor rails is sufficient for any modern PC. EVGA's 5VSB rail offers 3A of maximum current output, which is a little higher than what we're used to seeing.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 18-22AWG Yes 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 1 1 18-22AWG Yes 6+2 pin PCIe (700mm) 1 1 18-22AWG Yes 6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm) 1 2 18-22AWG Yes SATA (500mm+100mm+100mm) 2 6 18-20AWG No Four-pin Molex (500mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 1 4 18AWG No FDD Adapter (+100mm) 1 1 20AWG No AC Power Cord (1370mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

The SuperNOVA 650 G3 only sports one EPS connector and three PCIe ones, something that affects this PSU's usability. We don't know the reasons behind EVGA's strange configuration, and we already noted that the previous-gen models had two EPS and four PCIe connectors. So, it seems like the 650 G3 is a big step back in terms of cabling.

SATA connectivity is scaled back as well: you get six connectors compared to the 650 G2's nine. The same goes for four-pin Molex connectors (four instead of six). If you're not particular about noise, it might even be worth hunting down the older model for its extra cables.

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

The 650 G3's cables are shown in the photos below.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content