EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3 PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the 850 G3's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, EVGA's new SuperNOVA is shown as 100 percent, and every other model is shown relative to it.

For now, the SuperNOVA 850 G3 is king of the 850W 80 PLUS Gold category. Don't be surprised if Seasonic responds with an improved platform of its own, though.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts performance per dollar. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Unfortunately, the 850 G3 sells for a premium, which has a detrimental effect on its value score.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

The 130mm fan is driven by an aggressive profile, so EVGA's 850 G3 isn't ideal if you're deliberately trying to build a silent PC.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

EVGA's new 80 PLUS Gold offering is highly efficient. It clearly takes the lead from its most relevant competition.