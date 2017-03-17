Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3 PSU Review

EVGA refreshed its popular G2 PSU family with the G3 one using Super Flower's Leadex II platform. The 850 G3 is the second strongest member in this line-up, offering high performance and a depth of just 15cm.

By

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the 850 G3's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, EVGA's new SuperNOVA is shown as 100 percent, and every other model is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Results

For now, the SuperNOVA 850 G3 is king of the 850W 80 PLUS Gold category. Don't be surprised if Seasonic responds with an improved platform of its own, though.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts performance per dollar. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

Click Here To See More Results

Unfortunately, the 850 G3 sells for a premium, which has a detrimental effect on its value score. 

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click Here To See More Results

The 130mm fan is driven by an aggressive profile, so EVGA's 850 G3 isn't ideal if you're deliberately trying to build a silent PC.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click Here To See More Results

EVGA's new 80 PLUS Gold offering is highly efficient. It clearly takes the lead from its most relevant competition.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • envy14tpe 17 March 2017 13:43
    Made by Super Flower? Love the quality SF produces. Can't wait to buy my new Leadex II.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 17 March 2017 16:51
    Ahh, SuperFlower. I don't know why people buy anything else.
    Reply
  • powernod 17 March 2017 17:12
    For those looking for an "80+ Gold efficient PSU", probably they won't have to look elsewhere. LeadexII seems amazing platform!!
    Reply
  • BugariaM 17 March 2017 17:27
    Based on the information from EVGA site
    Such an aggressive fan curve is only made on 1000W and 850W units of the G3 series
    550W, 650W and 750W - have a much smoother relaxed curve

    I'm curious, what is the fan curve for the 850W unit when the ECO mode is off? It is possible that in this mode it will be much quieter at normal load...
    Reply
  • damric 18 March 2017 02:15
    That ripple... yum :D
    Reply
  • waylo 18 March 2017 05:06
    Dangit. Just bought this yesterday, focusing on a quiet PSU, deciding on this over the G2 or P2 version. I know the quality will be there, but disappointed in the noise levels.
    Reply
  • WhyAreYou 18 March 2017 21:28
    Very nice :O
    Reply
  • laviniuc 19 March 2017 17:24
    great review!
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 19 March 2017 18:18
    Excellent, impressively thorough and professional review, as usual. Much appreciated.
    Reply
  • Stone Cold 20 March 2017 14:12
    19439055 said:
    Ahh, SuperFlower. I don't know why people buy anything else.
    So you are saying this PSU is miles better than the Seasonic prime?!
    Reply