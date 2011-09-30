Trending

Web Browser Grand Prix 7: Firefox 7, Chrome 14, Opera 11.51

By

Mozilla released the hotly-anticipated Firefox 7 two days ago. Does it deliver on the promise of speed and memory improvements? Does Firefox 7 have what it takes to dethrone current Web Browser Grand Prix champion, Google Chrome? Read on to find out!

Test Setup And Methodology

Hardware Setup

Test System Specs
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate (64-bit)
ProcessorIntel Core i5-750 (Lynnfield) @ 2.8 GHz, Quad-Core
MotherboardGigabyte GA-P55A-UD7, LGA 1156, P55 Express, F7 BIOS
Memory8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB)
GraphicsAMD Radeon HD 4870 Reference Boards 512 GB GDDR5 (PCI-e 2.0)
StorageSeagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache
OpticalAsus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS
Power SupplyCorsair TX750W (750 Watt Max)
ChassisZalman MS1000-HS2
CPU CoolerScythe Mugen 2 Revision B

The WBGP7 Test Installation

The following table holds the system specs of the local Web server used for our new startup time tests, the page load time tests, and JSGameBench.

Local Web Server Specs
Operating SystemUbuntu 10.04 LTS Server Edition "Lucid Lynx" (32-bit)
ProcessorAMD Athlon @ 1150 MHz
MotherboardSoyo Dragon Platinum
Memory512 MB DDR
GraphicsAMD Radeon 9550, 256 MB GDDR
Storage40 GB Western Digital HDD WD400BB
OpticalSamsung DVD-ROM SD-616T
Extra PackagesApache2, MySQL Client, MySQL Server, PHP5, PHP-GD, PHP5-MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, SSH

The table below holds additional information on the test network.

Network Specs
ISP ServiceCox Premium (28 Mb/s down, 5 Mb/s up)
ModemMotorola SURFboard SBS101U
RouterLinksys WRT54G2 V1

Software Setup

Our Windows 7 Ultimate test installation was freshly installed and fully updated as of midnight on September 25th. Power management and automatic updating is disabled before testing. The Web browsers and additional software, along with the exact version numbers tested, are listed in the table below.

SoftwareVersion
Chrome14.0.835.186 m
Firefox7.0
Internet Explorer9.0.8112.16421
Opera11.51 (build 1087)
Safari5.1 (7534.50)
AMD Driver8.850.0.0
Adobe Flash10.3.183.10
Microsoft Silverlight4.0.60531.0
Oracle Java6 Update 27 (build 1.6.0_27-b07)

Test Setup

We restart the computer and allow it to idle for a few minutes before benchmarking the next browser. Other than the conformance benchmarks, all of our final scores are an average of several iterations. More iterations are run on tests that have short durations, lower scales, and/or higher variations.

All tests are placed into one of four groups: core, observation, dated, and quarantine. Core tests are considered current. These tests are usually trusted industry standards or our own creations, and they make up the core of the WBGP suite. Tests that are either generally unknown, mostly untested, or just too bleeding-edge are placed under observation. Tests classified as dated are either outdated, losing relevance, or otherwise need replacing. We are actively seeking community feedback and contributions regarding alternatives to these benchmarks. The final group is for quarantined benchmarks. Benchmarks find their way into quarantine by delivering dubious results or by being gamed. Whenever benchmarks that test the same thing yield conflicting results, more weight is given to tests with a better rating when creating the analysis tables.

The table below lists all 41 of the tests currently in our test suite (along with a version number and link, where applicable), number of iterations performed, and current rating in the Web Browser Grand Prix:

Web Browser Grand Prix 7 Test Suite
Test NameIterationsRating
Performance Tests (33)
Startup Time: Single Tab5Core
Startup Time: Eight Tabs5Core
Page Load Time: Google5Core
Page Load Time: YouTube5Core
Page Load Time: Yahoo!5Core
Page Load Time: Amazon5Core
Page Load Time: Wikipedia5Core
Page Load Time: eBay5Core
Page Load Time: craigslist5Core
Page Load Time: The Huffington Post5Core
FutureMark Peacekeeper3Core
Kraken v1.13Core
Google Kraken v1.1 Mod3Observation
SunSpider v0.9.13Quarantine
Google SunSpider v0.91 Mod3Observation
Dromaeo DOM2Core
Maze Solver3Core
JSGameBench v4.12Core
Asteroids HTML5 Canvas 2D And JavaScript3Observation
GUIMark 2 HTML5 Vector Charting (1 pixel variant)3Core
GUIMark 2 HTML5 Bitmap Gaming3Core
GUIMark 2 HTML5 Text Columns3Core
Psychedelic Browsing2Core
Hardware Acceleration Stress Test2Dated
WebGL FishIE5Observation
WebGL Solar System5Observation
ThoughtsInComputation Particles5Observation
GUIMark2 Flash Vector Charting3Core
GUIMark2 Flash Bitmap Gaming3Core
GUIMark2 Flash Text Columns3Core
Flash Benchmark 20083Core
GUIMark Java3Dated
Encog Silverlight5Dated
Efficiency Benchmarks (4)
Memory Usage: Single Tab3Core
Memory Usage: 40 Tabs3Core
Memory Management: -39 Tabs3Core
Memory Management: -39 Tabs (extra 5 minutes)3Core
Reliability Benchmarks (1)
Proper Page Loads3Core
Conformance Benchmarks (3)
HTML5Test.com1Core
Ecma test2621Observation
Acid31Dated

You've seen the line-up and toured the track. Now it's off to the races.

131 Comments Comment from the forums
  • gerchokas 30 September 2011 11:33
    Well done Mozilla!
    Now they could change their famous icon to a more minimalist/modern style and we're done. Speedy AND classy, just like a fire fox.
    Reply
  • shiftmx112 30 September 2011 12:04
    Enjoy it while you can Firefox fans

    Indeed. I have been quite content with FF8 though.
    Reply
  • soccerdocks 30 September 2011 12:04
    Until another browser beats Chrome in the speed/performance benchmarks I'm sticking with it.
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 30 September 2011 12:19
    im sticking with IE, its perfectly fast enough and stable and why should I have to install another browser when it works perfectly fine?
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN 30 September 2011 12:25
    I'm on FF10. :D Nightly 64-bit!
    Reply
  • compton 30 September 2011 12:37
    I have to say, I do really like chrome. I stopped using Firefox as much one I tried the chrome beta, and now I use IE9 and chrome all the time. I used opera for a while, but Netflix streaming doesn't work with it, nor do many other sites I use.

    Now that IE is good again, I can't fault anyone for using it in lieu of the others.
    Reply
  • makaveli316 30 September 2011 12:48
    "Until another browser beats Chrome in the speed/performance benchmarks I'm sticking with it."

    lol people still think they can feel the difference in terms of speed in real world performance and there's still people that doesn't use a browser for their needs and preferences, but just because they have seen some silly benchmark.
    Ridiculous. I bet those are the same people that are always complaining in the forums about crashes, viruses and blue screens.
    Reply
  • killik 30 September 2011 13:46
    Even better yet,if you use FF7 with the MemoryFox addon,Firefox simply obliterates the competition.try it for yourself.
    Reply
  • killik 30 September 2011 13:47
    Even better yet,if you use FF7 with the MemoryFox addon,Firefox simply obliterates the competition in the memory management department.try it for yourself.
    Reply
  • frostmachine 30 September 2011 14:11
    I noticed firefox will use progressively more memory. Even if it's just refreshing the same pages. I use firefox, opera n chrome, keeping them open 24hr/day. It can go from intial 100mb to over 500mb. I don't see this in the other browsers.
    Reply