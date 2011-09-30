Web Browser Grand Prix 7: Firefox 7, Chrome 14, Opera 11.51

Test Setup And Methodology

Hardware Setup

Test System Specs Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate (64-bit) Processor Intel Core i5-750 (Lynnfield) @ 2.8 GHz, Quad-Core Motherboard Gigabyte GA-P55A-UD7, LGA 1156, P55 Express, F7 BIOS Memory 8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB) Graphics AMD Radeon HD 4870 Reference Boards 512 GB GDDR5 (PCI-e 2.0) Storage Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache Optical Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS Power Supply Corsair TX750W (750 Watt Max) Chassis Zalman MS1000-HS2 CPU Cooler Scythe Mugen 2 Revision B

The WBGP7 Test Installation

The following table holds the system specs of the local Web server used for our new startup time tests, the page load time tests, and JSGameBench.

Local Web Server Specs Operating System Ubuntu 10.04 LTS Server Edition "Lucid Lynx" (32-bit) Processor AMD Athlon @ 1150 MHz Motherboard Soyo Dragon Platinum Memory 512 MB DDR Graphics AMD Radeon 9550, 256 MB GDDR Storage 40 GB Western Digital HDD WD400BB Optical Samsung DVD-ROM SD-616T Extra Packages Apache2, MySQL Client, MySQL Server, PHP5, PHP-GD, PHP5-MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, SSH

The table below holds additional information on the test network.

Network Specs ISP Service Cox Premium (28 Mb/s down, 5 Mb/s up) Modem Motorola SURFboard SBS101U Router Linksys WRT54G2 V1

Software Setup

Our Windows 7 Ultimate test installation was freshly installed and fully updated as of midnight on September 25th. Power management and automatic updating is disabled before testing. The Web browsers and additional software, along with the exact version numbers tested, are listed in the table below.

Software Version Chrome 14.0.835.186 m Firefox 7.0 Internet Explorer 9.0.8112.16421 Opera 11.51 (build 1087) Safari 5.1 (7534.50) AMD Driver 8.850.0.0 Adobe Flash 10.3.183.10 Microsoft Silverlight 4.0.60531.0 Oracle Java 6 Update 27 (build 1.6.0_27-b07)

Test Setup

We restart the computer and allow it to idle for a few minutes before benchmarking the next browser. Other than the conformance benchmarks, all of our final scores are an average of several iterations. More iterations are run on tests that have short durations, lower scales, and/or higher variations.

All tests are placed into one of four groups: core, observation, dated, and quarantine. Core tests are considered current. These tests are usually trusted industry standards or our own creations, and they make up the core of the WBGP suite. Tests that are either generally unknown, mostly untested, or just too bleeding-edge are placed under observation. Tests classified as dated are either outdated, losing relevance, or otherwise need replacing. We are actively seeking community feedback and contributions regarding alternatives to these benchmarks. The final group is for quarantined benchmarks. Benchmarks find their way into quarantine by delivering dubious results or by being gamed. Whenever benchmarks that test the same thing yield conflicting results, more weight is given to tests with a better rating when creating the analysis tables.

The table below lists all 41 of the tests currently in our test suite (along with a version number and link, where applicable), number of iterations performed, and current rating in the Web Browser Grand Prix:

You've seen the line-up and toured the track. Now it's off to the races.