Get Maximum Fortnite Performance: 'Epic' Mode With 10 Graphics Cards

The Best Quality Settings for 60 FPS Performance

Because the graphics presets have a greater impact on performance than we expected, we revisited the slowest card in our lineup, MSI's Radeon RX 460 OC 2GB, and reran all of our tests using the game's Auto preset. For each configuration, we also measured performance with and without Show Grass enabled.

We did a bit of research on the best settings for this card, aiming for a minimum frame rate of 60 FPS. Those turned out to be the High preset with Show Grass enabled, but Shadows set to Off. Shadows seem to affect frame rates most, so dial that option back (or deactivate it altogether) if you're trying to improve otherwise marginal performance.

