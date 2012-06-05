Nvidia GeForce GT 640 Review: Cramming Kepler Into GK107

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim remains the most-discussed sandbox RPG in recent memory. And since this great-looking game was patched not too long ago, relatively mainstream hardware has little trouble delivering playable performance in it.

Afox’s GeForce GT 640 achieves 30 FPS at 1920x1080 with FXAA enabled. That’s slightly better than AMD’s Radeon HD 6670 GDDR5. More powerful options, such as the Radeon HD 7750, provide considerably more performance, though.