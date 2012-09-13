Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

OpenCL: Video Processing (Basemark CL)

Video Processing

This time around, we see a lot more green at the top of our charts. The video filters used here are quite similar to those employed in the previous page's image processing tests. However, AMD's cards don't perform as well (with one exception) due to their weaker video hardware.

For now, we’re assuming this is a driver issue. The only category in which AMD can claim a decisive lead is the compute-intensive surface smoothing subtest. Meanwhile, the OEM version of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 continues to assert its dominance in compute-oriented tasks, besting the GK106-powered retail card in every subtest.

When it comes to compute performance, the GeForce GTX 660 with a GK106 as its heart proves inferior to the GeForce GTX 660 Ti and its GK104. The OEM version of the 660, also based on a pared-down version of the bigger GK104, makes a remarkably strong showing. Interestingly, our OEM card also sports two six-pin auxiliary power connectors, allowing it to run higher GPU Boost frequencies for longer periods of time under load.