Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

OpenCL: Video Processing (Basemark CL)
Video Processing
This time around, we see a lot more green at the top of our charts. The video filters used here are quite similar to those employed in the previous page's image processing tests. However, AMD's cards don't perform as well (with one exception) due to their weaker video hardware.
For now, we’re assuming this is a driver issue. The only category in which AMD can claim a decisive lead is the compute-intensive surface smoothing subtest. Meanwhile, the OEM version of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 continues to assert its dominance in compute-oriented tasks, besting the GK106-powered retail card in every subtest.
When it comes to compute performance, the GeForce GTX 660 with a GK106 as its heart proves inferior to the GeForce GTX 660 Ti and its GK104. The OEM version of the 660, also based on a pared-down version of the bigger GK104, makes a remarkably strong showing. Interestingly, our OEM card also sports two six-pin auxiliary power connectors, allowing it to run higher GPU Boost frequencies for longer periods of time under load.
Wait for sales on whichever one is needed and then grab one -
AMD 7770 can be had for just over $100.
AMD 7870 can be had for about $220.
Is it because 650 performance is too poor to show off on benchmark? It doesnt take a genius to figure out the huge diff between 6870 vs 650. 7770= 6850 speed. So I guess even the 7750/460SE are putting shame on 650 on those high quality detail? too shy to show off 460SE/9800GT up against 650?
I dare u put on a detailed benchmark with 650 up against 7770/7750/GTS450/550ti/460/9800GT/9800GTX on all condition. Not a selective benchmark.
It was more of a joke than anything else to simply write "AMD wins again!" and it was actually pretty funny! I try to balance things out so that no one company is viewed too favorably.
For example, I recently bought an Nvidia GTX 460 1 GB 256 bit card for $70, new, with a 3 month warranty for a friend to upgrade his gaming computer. Unusual? Yes. Great deal? You better believe it! Of course, if an equivalent AMD card was available at a cheaper price, that's the one I would've bought.
Now, relax and try to control yourself. Refrain from the use of profanity in future posts. Thanks.
I've got nothing else to say on the GTX650 but to just point out that it's a weak card.
On the other hand, the GTX660 is probably the only Kepler (besides the 670) that impresses me. I don't know about everyone else though. To point out one thing, most Radeon 7870s can be found at $240 or lower without MIR. The GTX660 is priced well for a release MSRP and makes the 660ti offers less value, kind of like the 670 vs 680. For 8xMSAA, the performance does cripple but I think at this price point, most people are going to stay with 4xAA or possibly lower.
