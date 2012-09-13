Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

Benchmark Results: Batman: Arkham City

We're kicking off the testing with Batman: Arkham City, the mainstream GeForce GTX 650, and its similarly-price competition.

Surprisingly, the budget-oriented GeForce can handle this game at 1920x1080 with Extreme detail settings and 4x MSAA enabled, so long as tessellation is set to the Normal preset.

The GeForce GTX 650 does extremely well, keeping pace with the more expensive Radeon HD 7770 and beating out the rest of the pack.

Now, we're able to crank up anti-aliasing to 8x and measure how the more expensive GeForce GTX 660 performs.

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 is almost as fast as the pricier GeForce GTX 660 Ti. We're frankly not all that surprised, given that we've shown this game to be memory bandwidth-limited with 8x MSAA turned on and both cards share similar back-end specifications. Regardless, the GeForce GTX 660 demonstrates a slight advantage over the Radeon HD 7850.