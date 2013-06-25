GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

Results: Metro: Last Light

AMD’s Radeon HD 7950 cards do well enough in Metro: Last Light to trump the GeForce GTX 760. But as I said when the 760 was on top, there’s such a small delta between the 7950s, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 760, and its 660 Ti that price should be more of a factor in your decision of what to buy.

Throughout the built-in D6 benchmark run, frame rates drop under 30 FPS and spike above 110 FPS between our seven tested cards. Nvidia’s new GeForce GTX 760 never drops below 30 FPS at 1920x1080.

Minimal variance indicates that frames are delivered in a smooth and consistent manner in Metro: Last Light.