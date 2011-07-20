Tom's Graphics Card Guide: 32 Mid-Range Cards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Synthetics
3DMark 11
Unigine Sanctuary
The GeForce cards dominate both benchmarks; the top models from AMD are only able to score points in the DirectX 10-heavy Sanctuary benchmark, and then only at lower resolutions and relaxed settings. At higher resolutions and quality settings, the GeForce GTX 560 Ti looks like a solid performer. However, the results for most of the cards are acceptable, and at levels that allow for an adequate gaming experience.
Is the TI worth another 40+ dollars?
The standard Geforce GTX 560 Ti is still getting beaten by the standard Radeon 6950
Also, can you guys do a story on how some classic cards match up to modern games? Stuff like 8800GTX's and 2900XT's which used to cost an arm and leg back in the day. Would be cool to see how the fare today.