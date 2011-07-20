Tom's Graphics Card Guide: 32 Mid-Range Cards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Synthetics

3DMark 11

Unigine Sanctuary

The GeForce cards dominate both benchmarks; the top models from AMD are only able to score points in the DirectX 10-heavy Sanctuary benchmark, and then only at lower resolutions and relaxed settings. At higher resolutions and quality settings, the GeForce GTX 560 Ti looks like a solid performer. However, the results for most of the cards are acceptable, and at levels that allow for an adequate gaming experience.