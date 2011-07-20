Tom's Graphics Card Guide: 32 Mid-Range Cards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: DirectX 11 Games
DirectX 11: Metro 2033
DirectX 11: Aliens vs. Predator
With tessellation turned on in Metro 2033, the GeForce cards naturally excel. In the Gamer category, all of the cards we tested manage to achieve playable frame rates, while most of the boards fail to give us the numbers we'd want to see in the Enthusiast-oriented test. Only the Radeon HD 6950 and the Gigabyte Windforce GTX 560 Ti come close to the 30 FPS mark.
In AvP, the mid-range cards are sufficient even for higher quality settings and resolutions. The more entry-level cards don't impress, but it is interesting to see how much speed you can get from a solid mainstream board.
Is the TI worth another 40+ dollars?
The standard Geforce GTX 560 Ti is still getting beaten by the standard Radeon 6950
Also, can you guys do a story on how some classic cards match up to modern games? Stuff like 8800GTX's and 2900XT's which used to cost an arm and leg back in the day. Would be cool to see how the fare today.