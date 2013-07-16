MSI GT70 Dragon Edition 2 By Xotic PC: Haswell Goes Mobile

Results: 3DMark

With the latest version of 3DMark now available, 3DMark Vantage is showing its age now more than ever. However, it still offers unique insight into system performance, allowing us to make comparisons to older hardware you might still own.

Nvidia's improvements to the GeForce GTX 780M are evident. Graphics performance is up roughly 25% compared to the 680M, though a pair of 680Ms in SLI is naturally faster still.

Looking at Physics performance, the new -4930MX comes out ahead of the -3940XM, but the difference is only around 7%. The desktop processor in Eurocom's Panther is 20% faster than both mobile CPUs.

3DMark Vantage lowers the number of advanced rendering features, allowing the GeForce GTX 780M to pull further ahead in the GPU test. An issue with the CPU score bottlenecks the overall outcome, though.

As expected, the Eurocom Panther registers the highest CPU score. But the difference between two GeForce GTX 680Ms in SLI and one 780 is smaller than we expected.

If we limit our results to integrated graphics, the notable advancements going from HD Graphics 4000 to 4600 are pretty clear. In this test, the HD Graphics 4000 engine is enabled by Intel's Core i7-3740QM, while HD Graphics 4600 is naturally enabled by the Haswell-based Core i7-4930MX.