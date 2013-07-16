MSI GT70 Dragon Edition 2 By Xotic PC: Haswell Goes Mobile

Results: 3DMark
With the latest version of 3DMark now available, 3DMark Vantage is showing its age now more than ever. However, it still offers unique insight into system performance, allowing us to make comparisons to older hardware you might still own.
Nvidia's improvements to the GeForce GTX 780M are evident. Graphics performance is up roughly 25% compared to the 680M, though a pair of 680Ms in SLI is naturally faster still.
Looking at Physics performance, the new -4930MX comes out ahead of the -3940XM, but the difference is only around 7%. The desktop processor in Eurocom's Panther is 20% faster than both mobile CPUs.
3DMark Vantage lowers the number of advanced rendering features, allowing the GeForce GTX 780M to pull further ahead in the GPU test. An issue with the CPU score bottlenecks the overall outcome, though.
As expected, the Eurocom Panther registers the highest CPU score. But the difference between two GeForce GTX 680Ms in SLI and one 780 is smaller than we expected.
If we limit our results to integrated graphics, the notable advancements going from HD Graphics 4000 to 4600 are pretty clear. In this test, the HD Graphics 4000 engine is enabled by Intel's Core i7-3740QM, while HD Graphics 4600 is naturally enabled by the Haswell-based Core i7-4930MX.
It is unfortunate. What if I want to crunch on the high-end CPU and the GPU 24/7 for some reason? Can't do it with a 180w AC adapter.
To those thinking that the built in single fan isn't good enough, it is a 12V fan! I have never seen a 12V fan in a laptop before but this one has it. The Coolerboost feature ramps up the fan RPM to maximum and really keeps the temperatures down.
There are some reports of bad paste jobs so if you are having high temps, that may be the reason. Call up MSI to verify that your warranty will not be void and then repaste it. MSI is cool in that they'll usually allow you to take off the heatsink whereas Asus won't.
Thanks Tom's for making a much better review than what Anand did!
So on page 14, the max power draw from the battery when the laptop is unplugged and you are gaming is only 85 watts? That must mean that the dedicated graphics is shut down and the HD4600 is only on? Can you have the 780m when on only battery power?
for those talking about its not for hardcore gamers... I think they are wrong because i can't take my cosmos II tower with the 3930x and my titan on my back when i visit my girlfriend on train a 300km away from my home... and not everybody can have two of those beasts.. the desktop is always better but you can't drag it always with you to trips...
for the one talking about being scared of being robbed... I don't know why he walks on the streets wearing a wallet you COULD be robbed... or a plane could crash on your head.... ¬¬ then nobody would buy an smartphone. because to use it indoor and using outdoors and old nokia because if it is robbed its not an expensive lose....
if you at least talked about the processing power lose when not wall plugged or so that would be a reasonable comentary...