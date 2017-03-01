Trending

Intel B250 Motherboard Price List

By

Intel's B250 chipset outshines B150 with increased connectivity and support for faster memory and storage devices. Here is a list of all B250 motherboard's currently available.

Intel's B250 Chipset

Intel's released its 200-series chipsets alongside the company's new Kaby Lake processors to bring mild improvements to the LGA1151 platform. Overall, these chipsets don't have any major improvements, but they do have some notable updates compared to their predecessors; such as support for DDR4 RAM clocked at 2400MHz. The 200-series PCHs are also compatible with Intel's Optane storage technology.

B250's other key changes from B150 include an increase from 18 to 25 HSIO lanes, and B250 also has four additional PCI-E lanes. This will allow OEMs to support a wider array of ports and on-board devices than was possible with B150.


Intel Consumer Chipsets

ChipsetX99Z270Z170H270H170B250B150
CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support1 x 16 or 2 x 16 or 2 x 16 + 1 x 8 or 5 x 81 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 41 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 41 x 161 x 161 x 161 x 16
Chipset PCI-E Support8 PCI-E 2.024 PCI-E 3.020 PCI-E 3.020 PCI-E 3.016 PCI-E 3.012 PCI-E 3.08 PCI-E 3.0
Maximum HSIO Lanes18302630222518
Memory Channels/ DIMMs per Channel4/22/22/22/22/22/22/2
DMI2.03.03.03.03.03.03.0
CPU Overclocking Support
RAID Support 0/1/5/10
SATA 3.0 Ports10666666
Intel Optane Support
USB 2.0 Support (USB 3.0)14 (6)14 (10)14 (10)14 (8)14 (8)12 (6)12 (6)
Independent Display SupportN/A333333


