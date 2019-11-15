The Intel Core i9-9900KS Special Edition Review: 5.0 GHz on All the Cores, All the Time

Hitman 2

Hitman 2 finds the stock -9900KS trailing the overclocked Ryzen 9 3900X, but the results are close enough to call a tie. Meanwhile the stock -9700K leads both the 3900X and -9900KS, but tuning grants the KS the lead.

Project Cars 2

Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect this title's frame rates. Intel's per-core performance advantage pays big dividends in this title and the -9900KS takes a commanding lead over the Ryzen competition. After tuning, it also affords a pretty impressive bump over the overclocked -9900K, too.

The -9700K impresses once again, matching the -9900K in both stock and overclocked trim.

World of Tanks enCore

The results in this title follow the general trend we've seen in the other game titles, with the KS cementing itself as the leader.



