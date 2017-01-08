Intel X99 Motherboard Price List

Intel X99 Extended ATX Motherboards
ASRock
ASRock X99 Professional
ASRock X99 WS
ASRock X99 OC Formula/3.1
ASRock X99 WS-E
ASRock X99 Extreme11
ASRock X99 WS-E/10G
ASRock Fatal1ty X99 Professional/3.1
Asus
Asus Rampage V Extreme/U3.1
Asus Rampage V Extreme
Asus Rampage V Edition 10
EVGA
EVGA X99 FTW K
EVGA X99 Classified
Gigabyte
Gigabyte GA-X99-UD5 Wifi
MSI
MSI X99A XPower Gaming Titanium
MSI Gaming X99A Gaming 9 ACK
MSI Gaming X99A Godlike Gaming
MSI X99A Godlike Gaming Carbon
Because this article isn't about processors. It is about motherboards. Also, there aren't any 2011v4 processors. Socket 2011v3 indicates a revision to the LGA2011 socket. Xeon v4 processors function in LGA2011v3 sockets and do not have a revised platform.