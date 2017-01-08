Trending

Intel X99 Motherboard Price List

By

Intel X99 Extended ATX Motherboards

ASRock

ASRock X99 ProfessionalView Deal

ASRock X99 WSView Deal

ASRock X99 OC Formula/3.1View Deal


MORE: ASRock X99 OC Formula/3.1

ASRock X99 WS-EView Deal

ASRock X99 Extreme11View Deal

ASRock X99 WS-E/10GView Deal

ASRock Fatal1ty X99 Professional/3.1View Deal


MORE: ASRock X99 Professional/3.1

Asus

Asus Rampage V Extreme/U3.1View Deal

Asus Rampage V ExtremeView Deal

Asus Rampage V Edition 10View Deal

EVGA

EVGA X99 FTW KView Deal

EVGA X99 ClassifiedView Deal

Gigabyte

Gigabyte GA-X99-UD5 WifiView Deal

MSI

MSI X99A XPower Gaming TitaniumView Deal

MSI Gaming X99A Gaming 9 ACKView Deal

MSI Gaming X99A Godlike GamingView Deal


MORE: MSI Gaming X99A Godlike Gaming Review

MSI X99A Godlike Gaming CarbonView Deal


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: Best SSDs


MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DotNetMaster777 09 January 2017 16:25
    Awesome article about Motherboards !
    Reply
  • carver_g 14 January 2017 18:35
    Why no mention of 2011 v4 Processors? They are out now
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 15 January 2017 18:49
    19158613 said:
    Why no mention of 2011 v4 Processors? They are out now

    Because this article isn't about processors. It is about motherboards. Also, there aren't any 2011v4 processors. Socket 2011v3 indicates a revision to the LGA2011 socket. Xeon v4 processors function in LGA2011v3 sockets and do not have a revised platform.
    Reply