Kolink Continuum KL-C1500PL PSU Review: Miner's Delight?

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The efficiency sweet spot is between 450W and 720W, with load on the minor rails being quite high. There is a large region where efficiency is within 90-92%, and with more than 1210W load at +12V the efficiency is between 85-90%.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

We apply lots of stress to the minor rails (over 20A of current output for each), so temperatures on the DC-DC converter board are sky-high. But under real-life conditions, those rails won't deliver anywhere near this amperage, even in extreme usage scenarios. Everywhere else, the temperatures are at low levels.



