Kolink Continuum KL-C1500PL PSU Review: Miner's Delight?

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the KL-C1500PL’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 4.3mV 7.6mV 7.3mV 4.3mV Pass 20% Load 8.3mV 9.7mV 8.9mV 4.7mV Pass 30% Load 11.5mV 9.6mV 9.1mV 5.3mV Pass 40% Load 17.7mV 11.2mV 10.7mV 5.9mV Pass 50% Load 17.9mV 12.0mV 12.2mV 6.4mV Pass 60% Load 19.6mV 13.5mV 14.1mV 7.3mV Pass 70% Load 20.8mV 15.0mV 18.4mV 8.1mV Pass 80% Load 21.7mV 15.2mV 17.4mV 8.6mV Pass 90% Load 22.4mV 16.6mV 18.8mV 9.1mV Pass 100% Load 23.5mV 18.1mV 20.1mV 9.7mV Pass 110% Load 24.3mV 18.9mV 21.4mV 10.2mV Pass Cross-Load 1 8.5mV 12.6mV 13.3mV 31.3mV Pass Cross-Load 2 23.0mV 15.9mV 17.0mV 7.3mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The ripple suppression on every rail is very good (and without the need for extra ripple filtering caps on the modular cables).

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4



