Kolink Continuum KL-C1500PL PSU Review: Miner's Delight?

By

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the KL-C1500PL’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load4.3mV7.6mV7.3mV4.3mVPass
20% Load8.3mV9.7mV8.9mV4.7mVPass
30% Load11.5mV9.6mV9.1mV5.3mVPass
40% Load17.7mV11.2mV10.7mV5.9mVPass
50% Load17.9mV12.0mV12.2mV6.4mVPass
60% Load19.6mV13.5mV14.1mV7.3mVPass
70% Load20.8mV15.0mV18.4mV8.1mVPass
80% Load21.7mV15.2mV17.4mV8.6mVPass
90% Load22.4mV16.6mV18.8mV9.1mVPass
100% Load23.5mV18.1mV20.1mV9.7mVPass
110% Load24.3mV18.9mV21.4mV10.2mVPass
Cross-Load 18.5mV12.6mV13.3mV31.3mVPass
Cross-Load 223.0mV15.9mV17.0mV7.3mVPass
The ripple suppression on every rail is very good (and without the need for extra ripple filtering caps on the modular cables).

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.  

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • ozicom 22 March 2018 13:56
    "The problem we see is that all eight-pin connectors have the same pattern, making it possible to accidentally connect an EPS cable to a PCIe socket and vice versa." Well I had a fully modular PSU in past and you can't connect eight pin of EPS to PCIe because the sockets may look same but they're not. If you look closer on top left two sockets of black and blue eight pins the notches are not same so you can't connect it. But if you tried and connect it it's a problem of course.
