Lenovo Y50-70 Touch Slim Gaming Notebook Review

More Y50-70 Touch Details

A row of exhaust vents consumes the Y50-70’s rear edge, and the front of the chassis is filled with a battery. Limited space reduces the unit to a single external monitor connection (HDMI), and even the thick RJ45 connector for gigabit Ethernet uses a separate filler piece under its latch. A flat power connection and two USB 3.0 ports join those features on the Y50-70’s left edge.

A single USB 2.0 port, flash media interface and two audio connectors fill usable space on the right edge. Lenovo doesn’t expose separate headphone and microphone jacks, instead favoring a combined connector that leaves the other jack available for S/PDIF output.

The Y50-70’s aluminum skin extends to its highly-vented bottom, which gets kind of warm during extended gaming sessions. We recommend laying it on a surface for that purpose. At least it’s relatively quiet compared to previously-tested competitors.

Inside we find two cooling fans for a combined CPU/GPU heat pipe arrangement, a compact 54Wh battery, and an “enormous” 2.5” hybrid drive. Combining a 1TB mechanical disk and 8GB SSD, this particular hybrid appears to be a Lenovo-specific model.

Other points of interest include the single 8GB DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM, which is oddly paired to the CPU's dual-channel memory controller. Fortunately, it's both replaceable and upgradable (by adding a second DIMM), unlike the soldered-on CPU and GPU.

Optimized for touchscreens, Lenovo’s Magic Transfer allows users to drag and drop folders between connected machines.

Described in last summer’s Y50 review, Lenovo Phone Companion syncs the notebook to an Android, iOS or Windows Phone smartphone via a free app.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Don’t like smudging the touchscreen? Lenovo Motion Control lets you perform several similar functions without contact by using the Y50-70’s camera.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The Y50-70 Touch also includes free trials of Open Labs StageLight audio editing and Nitro Pro 9 PDF software.