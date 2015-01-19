Trending

LG 34UC97 34-Inch Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor Review

Yes, curved monitors are a thing now. We got our hands on LG's 34UC97 sporting a 34-inch width, 21:9 aspect ratio and 3440x1440 native resolution. It's pricey; is worth the premium you'll pay to be the first one on your block with this screen, though?

By

Our Verdict

If you’re looking for a super-cool addition to your swanky office, look no further than LG’s 34UC97. With a high-contrast and color-accurate IPS panel, and the world’s first curved screen, it’s hard to imagine a more unique way to round out your computer system.

For

  • Seriously cool-looking, truly functional desktop, can replace two screens, accurate color, excellent contrast, solid build quality

Against

  • Expensive, no height or swivel adjustment, no side USB ports

LG 34UC97 34-Inch Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor Review

In 2012, LG introduced the first 21:9-aspect monitor we’d ever seen, the 29EA93P. At the time, we weren’t aware of the demand for such a product. But as it turned out, the extra width showed us a new way of working and interacting with computer desktops. Our chief concerns back then were the screen’s lack of vertical resolution and physical height. After being spoiled by 16:9 displays at 27 inches, it didn’t seem worth shrinking down just to gain more width.

LG answered our concern last summer with its 34UM95. At 34 inches, that screen checks in at the exact same height as a 27-inch 16:9 panel. And the lost pixels have returned (all 1440 of them). This new form factor makes a great alternative to running two QHD monitors. You get an extra 7.75 inches of width and there are no bezel lines to interrupt the image.

Today we’re checking out the newest-generation model, the 34UC97. Always willing to think outside the box, LG keeps all of the 34UM95's good parts while adding curvature. This is a first for us.

Brand & ModelLG 34UC97
Panel Type & BacklightAH-IPS / W-LED edge array
Screen Size & Aspect Ratio34in / 21:9 curved
Max Resolution & Refresh Rate3440x1440 @ 60Hz
Native Color Depth & Gamut8-bit / sRGB
Response Time (GTG)5ms
Brightness300cd/m2
Speakers2 x 7W
Video Inputs1 x DisplayPort, 2 x Thunderbolt, 2 x HDMI
Audio1 x 3.5mm headphone output
USBv3.0 - 1 x up, 2 x down
Panel DimensionsWxHxD w/base32.6 x 18.6 x 8.8in831 x 473 x 226mm
Panel Thickness.7in / 18mm
Bezel Width.47in / 12mm
Weight19.8lbs
WarrantyThree years

Aside from its curved screen, the 34UC97 is identical to the 34UM95. The panel is AH-IPS with a white edge-array LED backlight. Even though it has some professional aspirations (like a factory calibration, for example), it’s an sRGB display with native 8-bit color depth. We would categorize it as “luxury business-class” given the somewhat lofty price tag.

We’ve commented in the past about the sense of immersion we felt when using 21:9 displays. Remember that this aspect ratio matches the one used by most Hollywood films, 2.35:1. Watching movies on any of these monitors is a completely different experience because you can eliminate those pesky black bars at the top and bottom of the screen.

The screen’s curve, while obvious in a photo, is actually subtle when the monitor is in front of you. And it does mean you won’t turn your head quite as much to see content at the sides of the screen. As multi-monitor users know, that extra width is a real boon to productivity. We were smitten within minutes of unpacking it.

If your needs extend to Apple products, you’ll appreciate the two Thunderbolt inputs LG includes. You’ll also enjoy the same 1440-pixel vertical resolution as the 27-inch QHD panel we’ve become accustomed to. The extra 7.75-inch width translates to 3440 pixels horizontally, a gain of 880. And density remains at 109ppi.

We know this is an expensive piece of equipment, but there isn’t anything else like the 34UC97 out there. Is it worth the extra coin to be unique? Let’s take a look.

44 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Grognak 19 January 2015 09:27
    I sure wish I could afford a screen like that, or the rig to go with it. Still, it's interesting how 21:9 just feels more natural when human FOV is about 4:3. It makes for great gameplay experiences, especially in first person games.
    Reply
  • spp85 19 January 2015 09:34
    Is this a FreeSync display?? Love to see the review here :)
    Reply
  • loki1944 19 January 2015 14:07
    Too bad it's not $1300 cool. Even the ROG Swift is cheaper than this.
    Reply
  • Sanjirox 19 January 2015 14:23
    Maybe it's 120 degrees per eye in which case 4:3 is a perfect match if you can only use one eye.
    Reply
  • arossetti 19 January 2015 14:44
    Waiting to see the new gaming model -u67. I'm sure the price on that one U.S. gonna suck too! But it is like buying two monitors.
    Reply
  • Merry_Blind 19 January 2015 15:05
    @Grognak Interesting! I've always wondered what was the actual aspect ratio of our vision. That 4:3 you talk about, is it per eye individually? or the two combined together?
    Reply
  • Fokissed 19 January 2015 15:32
    Human FOV, according to wikipedia:
    "The approximate field of view of an individual human eye is 95° away from the nose, 75° downward, 60° toward the nose, and 60° upward."
    "With eyeball rotation of about 90° (head rotation excluded, peripheral vision included), horizontal field of view is as high as 270°."
    This means 155°:135°(31:27, very squarish) for nonmoving eyes, and 270°:135°(2:1) for moving eyes.
    Reply
  • RedJaron 19 January 2015 15:56
    I think it's unforgivable that they didn't pack the USB cable. A USB3 A-to-B cable is not something most people have just have sitting on a shelf. You could argue that someone spending $1300 on a monitor has the money to pick one up, but I say for $1300 LG could have included a $5 cable in the box. Just ridiculous.
    Reply
  • teahsr 19 January 2015 16:07
    We know this is an expensive piece of equipment, but there isn’t anything else like the 34UC97 out there.

    ^^Except my Dell U3415W that is.....which is awesome..

    Now that 3440x1440 is around and more manufacturers are making this resolution, can we get it included in reviews?
    Reply
  • moogleslam 19 January 2015 17:37
    Needs 120Hz+ and G-Sync/FreeSync.
    Reply