Lian Li PE-750 SFX-L 750W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, and Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the PE-750's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Only Corsair's exceptional SF units manage to take the lead from Lian Li's PE-750. Enhance needs to put more work into this platform if it wants to match Great Wall's effort. Don't forget, though, that Corsair also helped Great Wall build its exceptional SFX platform, so if Enhance had the right help it could dramatically improve the design.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the PE-750's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The PE-750's price is very high, so it's bound to suffer a low performance per dollar score.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

Given its high capacity, the PE-750 boasts quiet operation overall. If you plan to keep its load mostly below 500 W and use it at normal temperatures, then noise won't be a problem.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

Hands down, this is one of the most efficient Platinum-rated PSUs we have ever evaluated. Its overall efficiency score comes close to some Titanium-class models.