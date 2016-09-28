Lian Li PE-750 SFX-L 750W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, and Efficiency Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the PE-750's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
Only Corsair's exceptional SF units manage to take the lead from Lian Li's PE-750. Enhance needs to put more work into this platform if it wants to match Great Wall's effort. Don't forget, though, that Corsair also helped Great Wall build its exceptional SFX platform, so if Enhance had the right help it could dramatically improve the design.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the PE-750's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
The PE-750's price is very high, so it's bound to suffer a low performance per dollar score.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).
Given its high capacity, the PE-750 boasts quiet operation overall. If you plan to keep its load mostly below 500 W and use it at normal temperatures, then noise won't be a problem.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.
Hands down, this is one of the most efficient Platinum-rated PSUs we have ever evaluated. Its overall efficiency score comes close to some Titanium-class models.
Lian Li, have you decided to no longer be a true premium brand?
Sure, Lian Li makes great cases (although IMHO they too often screw up their nice minimalist looks with unnecessary clutter, and they're way behind the times in a few usability/ease of build areas today). But how does this relate to this PSU? In no way at all. Lian Li might be "a quality brand, a quality case brand", but that does nothing to change the fact that this is a premium priced PSU built with mind-boggling cost cutting in key areas, making its lifetime radically shorter than it should be. This would barely be okay for a $60 PSU. For a $160 unit, it's not only a deal breaker, it's about on the same level as the engineers shouting "F*ck you!" to every individual buyer.
Fwiw, I've no need of this form factor in a psu, so I'm really not bothered by it so much. But take the comment Aris made above into account. TBH, it'd be very easy to come to your conclusion if not for this psu being in the SFXL category. It really is one of the better ones I've seen reviewed, despite the short warranty. A shorter warranty is typical of the latest comparable units, (Silverstone, for example, has 2-3 years depending on location) the exception being Corsair, possibly. I say possibly because I don't know how their latest sfx units, despite having a longer warranty, compare with this one in overall efficiency, performance. and size.
The latest platinum/titanium rated SFX/SFX-L units carry a price premium. For those demanding a sfx-l unit, the one reviewed above is among the best performers, regardless of it's short warranty.