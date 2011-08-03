Crucial's m4 SSD Tested At 64, 128, 256, And 512 GB

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), 3.3 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3
|Motherboard
|ASRock Z68 Extreme4, BIOS v1.4
|Memory
|Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V
|Hard Drive
|OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s
|Graphics
|Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB
|Power Supply
|Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Driver
|Graphics: Nvidia 270.61 RST: 10.5.0.1027Virtu: 1.1.101
|Benchmarks
|Storage Bench v1.0
|Trace-Based
|Iometer
|# Workers = # Logical CPUs4 KB Random: LBA=16 GB, varying QDs128 KB Sequential: QD=1
|ATTO Benchmark
|LBA=2 GB, Q=2, varying transfer sizes
|PCMark 7
|Storage Suite
