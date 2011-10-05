Building A Liquid-Cooled MicroATX Gaming Monster

Benchmark Results: Productivity
While 3ds Max shows a slight preference for the microATX build overall, Adobe Photoshop simply reflects the differences in CPU frequency.
What we said about 3ds Max also applies to WinRAR and WinZip. We were surprised to see the lack of performance differentiation between overclocked configurations in ABBY FineReader, however.
I was a huge proponent of uATX cases until I needed space for an Asus Essence STX and a Killer Networks 2100 NIC. I found a compromise with the Lian Li PC A05NB -- it's one of the smallest ATX cases around, not much larger than the uATX enclosure I was using prevously. The diminutive Gene-Z is perfection for uATX boards, and wouldn't be out of place in larger cases -- but it's nice that you were able to cram so much into such a modest enclosure.
Anyways. Love these kind of articles. Helps other users get more of what they assume. Keep it up Tom's.
In the case of that board, it was stable at 1.35V, fluctuated quite a bit at 1.36V, and dropped all the way down to 1.36V when it was set to 1.38V.