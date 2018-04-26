Micronics Caslon II 600W PSU Review: A Low-Cost Gem?

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the Caslon II’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Overall efficiency under normal loads is low, while the situation gets better with light loads.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the Caslon II's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.178A 0.482A 0.470A 0.194A 19.298 68.121% 910 RPM 25.8 dB(A) 0.788 12.071V 5.170V 3.378V 5.147V 28.329 115.24V 2 2.441A 0.967A 0.974A 0.390A 39.724 76.809% 921 RPM 25.9 dB(A) 0.923 12.064V 5.158V 3.376V 5.130V 51.718 115.21V 3 3.636A 1.454A 1.451A 5.115A 59.243 80.680% 930 RPM 26.1 dB(A) 0.974 12.063V 5.147V 3.374V 5.115V 73.430 115.18V 4 4.897A 1.945A 1.955A 0.784A 79.674 82.709% 1006 RPM 28.5 dB(A) 0.961 12.066V 5.139V 3.372V 5.101V 96.330 115.15V

With light loads, the Caslon II achieves decent performance given its low efficiency certifications.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.516 66.409% 0.115 5.156V 0.777 115.36V 2 0.250A 1.287 75.484% 0.212 5.147V 1.705 115.37V 3 0.550A 2.821 79.398% 0.307 5.128V 3.553 115.35V 4 1.000A 5.103 78.375% 0.365 5.103V 6.511 115.36V 5 1.500A 7.609 78.638% 0.395 5.072V 9.676 115.35V 6 2.500A 12.508 77.096% 0.429 5.003V 16.224 115.34V

The 5VSB rail is not particularly efficient, matching this PSU's general overall performance.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.036V 5.202V 3.379V 5.161V 10.266 0.298 115.4V Standby 0.160 0.025 115.4V

With the zero-wattage mode deactivated, this PSU consumes 0.16W in standby with 115V input, and a bit more with 230V input. Most of the PSUs we test stay below 0.1W with 115V.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 36°C (96.8°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 36°C (96.8°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

The fan profile is not loose, which we expected since this platform offers low efficiency levels. With up to around 275W, the PSU is in the 30-35 dB(A) range, while higher loads push it closer to 40 dB(A). If you need a quiet PSU, then shop for a more efficient one.



