MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon Review: Core i9 Value?

How We Test
We’re comparing the current MPG Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon to our first-reviewed Z390 sample, the Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master, as well as the two models that the new boards are intended (by their manufacturers) to replace, the Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon and Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7, respectively.
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated gigabit networking
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 399.24
The same platform that cooled the ten cores of our Core i9-7900X works equally well with the eight cores of the Core i9-9900K, as we’ll show in the overclocking evaluation on the next page.
Comparison Products
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings
|PCMark 8
|Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
|3DMark 13
|Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
|DiskSPD
|4K Random Read, 4K Random Write128K Sequential Read, 128K Sequential Write
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
|CompuBench
|Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
|Application Tests & Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x265 mp4
|Blender
|Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark-driven routine
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Release 2015.5.0, 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy)
|Adobe InDesign CC
|Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark-driven routine
|Adobe Illustrator
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark-driven routine
|Game Tests & Settings
|Ashes of the Singularity
|Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920 x 1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
|F1 2015
|2015 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium Preset, no AFUltra High Preset, 16x AF
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|Version 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920 x 1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920 x 1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
|The Talos Principle
|Version 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
MORE: Best Motherboards
MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard
MORE: All Motherboard Content
I have a question: Since the MPG z390 Gaming AC has the same VRM design, would that mean that it would be ok to pair a 9900k with it ? I recently got the Gaming AC model (won it online lolz) and was wondering if it would be able to control the 9900k xD