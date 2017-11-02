Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB Review: Vega In The Crosshairs

MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon deals 443 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 8GB MSI Z270 Gaming Pro... Amazon £62.65 View

Power Consumption

GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FE’s power consumption lands where we'd expect, given its power target. That means it operates at the same level as the slightly larger GeForce GTX 1080 FE.

At stock settings, MSI's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Titanium 8G behaves in a similarly boring fashion, ending up just a tad above its 180W power target. The tiny sliver above this card's TDP is almost certainly attributable to those 10cm fans and a somewhat more involved circuit layout.

What really makes a difference is a power target ceiling of 133% (compared to Nvidia's default 120%). Using the highest possible overclock, MSI’s card maxes out at 233W, just under its 239W ceiling. At that point, voltage becomes the limiting factor. Not to spoil our overclocking findings, but it really doesn't matter if you dial in a 100% fan speed and 2.1 GHz or the standard fan curve and 2050 MHz.

The 290W peak that we observed isn’t a problem in practice. Today’s PSUs employ secondary sides with low-impedance capacitors that can easily compensate for or smooth over brief spikes like these. Let this be a warning if you're still using an old power supply, though: make sure it can handle modern graphics cards before upgrading.

Nvidia and, by extension, MSI have taken so much of the load off of the motherboard’s PCIe slot that it's now pointless to look at each rail's load to make sure it's in-compliance. Needless to say, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti passes with flying colors.

Extra Data: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FE Measurement Reports

Extra Data: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FE Measurement Reports

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Extra Data: MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Titanium 8G Measurement Reports

Click on a graph to view a larger version:

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2



