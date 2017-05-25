Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Clock Rates

Gaming Loop

Our retail Titan Xp averaged 1721 MHz. Our press sample GeForce GTX 1080 Ti averaged 1680 MHz. And the Titan X dropped all the way to an average of 1617 MHz through the same sequence. You can see in the graph just how much the clock rate varies on all three cards.

Though the 1080 Ti and Titan Xp officially sport the same GPU Boost clock rating, it’s pretty clear that the Titan Xp we purchased achieves more aggressive frequency numbers. Titan X ships with lower base and GPU Boost clock rates, so its disadvantage is no surprise.

Stress

A more taxing FurMark workload stabilizes the core clock rates we record as they slam up against the power limit of all three boards. Titan Xp and Titan X both average ~1400 MHz, while GeForce GTX 1080 Ti hangs out in the ~1450 MHz range.



