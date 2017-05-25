Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Clock Rates
Gaming Loop
Our retail Titan Xp averaged 1721 MHz. Our press sample GeForce GTX 1080 Ti averaged 1680 MHz. And the Titan X dropped all the way to an average of 1617 MHz through the same sequence. You can see in the graph just how much the clock rate varies on all three cards.
Though the 1080 Ti and Titan Xp officially sport the same GPU Boost clock rating, it’s pretty clear that the Titan Xp we purchased achieves more aggressive frequency numbers. Titan X ships with lower base and GPU Boost clock rates, so its disadvantage is no surprise.
Stress
A more taxing FurMark workload stabilizes the core clock rates we record as they slam up against the power limit of all three boards. Titan Xp and Titan X both average ~1400 MHz, while GeForce GTX 1080 Ti hangs out in the ~1450 MHz range.
I was thinking something similar while I was reading this. The Titan Xp represents the very furthest that the Pascal architecture can go. This current crop of cards from the 1050 to the Titan Xp will carry us to Volta's launch.
(wait, isn't there a card even smaller than the 1050? /shrug)
Edit: Why isn't this quote working?
Edit2: Figured it out =)
I have to agree. Even though I don't like them as a company due to some of their business practices, I have to give them credit for being a stylish company that really pushes it and completes their line-ups - I like things to be *complete*... :-)
I believe you are talking about the 1030. This isn't really a gaming card however, it's more geared for e-sports streaming and HTPC type builds.
This seems to be monster that would really benefit from that...
Yeaaaa. Thanks, but no thanks!
You know if someone handed you a Titan Xp you would stick it right in your box without a second though.
Yes. That's the one.
I mentioned it to illustrate that nVidia has a very wide portfolio with something for everyone. Pascal has been a terrific generation for nVidia.