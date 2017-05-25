Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Metro: Last Light Redux (DirectX 11)

2560x1440 Results

Metro remains a great benchmark of graphics performance; you can easily crank its detail settings up to a point where even the fastest GPUs squirm. Case in point: back when we reviewed GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, we averaged more than 100 FPS at 2560x1440, so this time we switched on supersampling to drive frame rates down. These cards have plenty of GDDR5X and bandwidth to spare, after all.

Titan Xp posts an average frame rate almost 11% higher than its predecessor.

3840x2160 Results

Applying SSAA has the negative consequence of making Metro: Last Light unplayable at UHD. Although performance crests above 40 FPS at times, dips into the 20s are problematic. Increased pressure on the GPU’s back-end drops Titan Xp’s advantage to just over 8% compared to Titan X where we’d otherwise expect to see the delta widen.



