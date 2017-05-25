Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Trending

Metro: Last Light Redux (DirectX 11)

2560x1440 Results

Metro remains a great benchmark of graphics performance; you can easily crank its detail settings up to a point where even the fastest GPUs squirm. Case in point: back when we reviewed GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, we averaged more than 100 FPS at 2560x1440, so this time we switched on supersampling to drive frame rates down. These cards have plenty of GDDR5X and bandwidth to spare, after all.

Titan Xp posts an average frame rate almost 11% higher than its predecessor.

3840x2160 Results

Applying SSAA has the negative consequence of making Metro: Last Light unplayable at UHD. Although performance crests above 40 FPS at times, dips into the 20s are problematic. Increased pressure on the GPU’s back-end drops Titan Xp’s advantage to just over 8% compared to Titan X where we’d otherwise expect to see the delta widen.


32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 25 May 2017 13:07
    With this card Nvidia completed the current generation of their graphic chips. They are onto new one...the best company out there.
  • TMTOWTSAC 25 May 2017 13:18
    GPU makers are really going to have to hope QHD, 4k, machine learning, and VR really take off within the next 4 years.
  • dstarr3 25 May 2017 13:24
    Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. If all you need a GPU for is gaming, go one step down, save hundreds of dollars, at the cost of only a handful of FPS.
  • AgentLozen 25 May 2017 13:30
    Freak777power said:
    With this card Nvidia completed the current generation of their graphic chips. They are onto new one...the best company out there.

    I was thinking something similar while I was reading this. The Titan Xp represents the very furthest that the Pascal architecture can go. This current crop of cards from the 1050 to the Titan Xp will carry us to Volta's launch.

    (wait, isn't there a card even smaller than the 1050? /shrug)

    Edit: Why isn't this quote working?
    Edit2: Figured it out =)
  • AndrewJacksonZA 25 May 2017 15:18
    "The Titan Xp represents the very furthest that the Pascal architecture can go. This current crop of cards from the 1050 to the Titan Xp will carry us to Volta's launch."
    I have to agree. Even though I don't like them as a company due to some of their business practices, I have to give them credit for being a stylish company that really pushes it and completes their line-ups - I like things to be *complete*... :-)
  • AndrewJacksonZA 25 May 2017 15:18
    Thanks for putting in the effort for this review, Chris! Appreciate your contributions around here. :-)
  • bentonsl_2010 25 May 2017 16:21
    (wait, isn't there a card even smaller than the 1050? /shrug)




    I believe you are talking about the 1030. This isn't really a gaming card however, it's more geared for e-sports streaming and HTPC type builds.
  • hannibal 25 May 2017 18:11
    Could you test this card with a water block?
    This seems to be monster that would really benefit from that...
  • barryv88 25 May 2017 18:22
    $500 for a measly increase over the Ti. Add another $200 premium that Gsync screens cost over Freesync ones, and you've happily payed +- $700 Nvidia tax for the "New coolest kid on the block" title.

    Yeaaaa. Thanks, but no thanks!
  • AgentLozen 25 May 2017 18:33
    barryv88 said:
    $500 for a measly increase over the Ti. Add another $200 premium that Gsync screens cost over Freesync ones, and you've happily payed +- $700 Nvidia tax for the "New coolest kid on the block" title.

    Yeaaaa. Thanks, but no thanks!

    You know if someone handed you a Titan Xp you would stick it right in your box without a second though.

    bentonsl2010 said:
    I believe you are talking about the 1030. This isn't really a gaming card however, it's more geared for e-sports streaming and HTPC type builds.

    Yes. That's the one.
    I mentioned it to illustrate that nVidia has a very wide portfolio with something for everyone. Pascal has been a terrific generation for nVidia.
