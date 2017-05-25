Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Metro: Last Light Redux (DirectX 11)
2560x1440 Results
Metro remains a great benchmark of graphics performance; you can easily crank its detail settings up to a point where even the fastest GPUs squirm. Case in point: back when we reviewed GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, we averaged more than 100 FPS at 2560x1440, so this time we switched on supersampling to drive frame rates down. These cards have plenty of GDDR5X and bandwidth to spare, after all.
Titan Xp posts an average frame rate almost 11% higher than its predecessor.
3840x2160 Results
Applying SSAA has the negative consequence of making Metro: Last Light unplayable at UHD. Although performance crests above 40 FPS at times, dips into the 20s are problematic. Increased pressure on the GPU’s back-end drops Titan Xp’s advantage to just over 8% compared to Titan X where we’d otherwise expect to see the delta widen.
I was thinking something similar while I was reading this. The Titan Xp represents the very furthest that the Pascal architecture can go. This current crop of cards from the 1050 to the Titan Xp will carry us to Volta's launch.
(wait, isn't there a card even smaller than the 1050? /shrug)
I have to agree. Even though I don't like them as a company due to some of their business practices, I have to give them credit for being a stylish company that really pushes it and completes their line-ups - I like things to be *complete*... :-)
I believe you are talking about the 1030. This isn't really a gaming card however, it's more geared for e-sports streaming and HTPC type builds.
This seems to be monster that would really benefit from that...
Yeaaaa. Thanks, but no thanks!
You know if someone handed you a Titan Xp you would stick it right in your box without a second though.
Yes. That's the one.
I mentioned it to illustrate that nVidia has a very wide portfolio with something for everyone. Pascal has been a terrific generation for nVidia.