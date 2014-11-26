Trending

OnePlus One Review

The OnePlus One has an off-contract price starting at only $299, but don’t call this smartphone cheap. Hiding behind the OnePlus One’s 5.5-inch HD screen is some high-end hardware.

By ,

Camera: Video Quality

In addition to its wide selection of still imaging modes and options, the OnePlus One also has a pretty extensive selection of video features. Not only can it record in 4K, as many current Android smartphones can, but it’s also one of the first that can capture video in the even higher resolution 4K DCI 24 fps format. Unfortunately, the lack of optical image stabilization does impact the quality of hand-held videos. Also, a lot of the manual settings found in the still capture mode, such as ISO control, are not found in video mode.

Below are some sample video clips recorded by the One in Auto mode. Please keep in mind that these have been processed by our video service, so are not 100% representative of the original clips. The videos are shown at the correct resolution, but the maximum bitrates are capped to less than half the original value, negatively impacting quality.

The 1080p videos are recorded at a fairly high 20 Mbps bitrate, which results in great image quality, although there is noticeable camera shake since these were shot by hand. Also, the dynamic range of the outdoors video isn’t that great. While the One does allow you to record HDR video, which should address this, we found that HDR video has a lot of issues and is not useable in the 38R software build.

Video quality suffers at night and has quite a lot of noise from being shot with the ISO set very high.

Since there is no online video service that we could use to accurately display a 4K DCI clip, we are just showing you what the UHD mode looks like. The clip was recorded at an impressive 57 Mbps bitrate, and unlike other 4K capable phones, there is no time limit to 4K recordings on the One. Again, the video shown here is compressed, reducing the video quality. The maximum bitrate, at least for the same clip shown on our YouTube channel, is only ~22 Mbps.

One big problem with capturing 4K on the One is storage capacity. With one minute of 4K DCI video taking up almost 500 MB, longer 4K clips will consume a lot of storage. While the black One does have 64 GB of internal storage to mitigate this issue, there is NO option to add additional storage to the One.

This clip demonstrates the One’s time-lapse video feature. While it does work well for capturing short sped-up clips like this, it isn’t that good for creating long all day time-lapses. Even though the option is there to set an interval of 24 hours between shots, the way that the One creates time-lapse isn’t the same as a proper time-lapse app. The Android app Lapse It Pro for example, uses multiple full-resolution still images to create much higher quality time-lapse videos.

Another disappointing video feature is the slow-motion mode. The One can only capture up to 120 fps slow-motion at 720p. The 240 fps option on the iPhone 6 produces much more dramatic clips. Also, the One must create the slow-motion effect via software because the video quality of this mode is quite poor and doesn’t even look like 720p. It also has trouble focusing when in this mode.

The One’s front-facing camera is capable of shooting 720p video. While the quality doesn’t compare to the rear camera, and there aren’t many settings that can be adjusted, the end result is still good enough for video chat.

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • MrEssesse 26 November 2014 08:25
    You forgot to mention how the iphone 6 plus costs 299 $ with a 2 year contract, unlocked its around 700 $.
    Reply
  • Mike Coberly 26 November 2014 08:30
    So the device itself supports the CDMA bands, but is not compatible with one of the major CDMA carriers here in the US? What a shame. :( This could easily replace my now aging Galaxy Note 3.
    Reply
  • kamhagh 26 November 2014 08:53
    wow cyanogen improved a lot since 2005 ! :D im gonna try it again on my nexus 4 :D
    Reply
  • kamhagh 26 November 2014 08:54
    i meant 2010 :|
    Reply
  • Memory Ever 26 November 2014 10:50
    Summary is all kind of noise voice out because it's a China phone.
    If this is a phone from Apple, people will only ask when they can buy it. They don't real care about of the specification.

    This is the different.
    Reply
  • house70 26 November 2014 11:42
    Got one for my wife, she loves it, esp. that she doesn't have to keep an eye on the battery icon anymore. This thing will run forever... Getting another one for myself.
    For about USD 350 you can't really do any better. They could sell it for 550-600, but they won't.
    CM12 (Lollipop- based) is around the corner.

    Only thing they botched really big was the sales; this phone had a huge potential to when first launched, but making it almost impossible to buy doesn't help.
    Reply
  • uplink-svk 26 November 2014 11:47
    As owner of three 1+1 phones I'm heavily dissapointed with this phone. I really loved the Crysis Music trailer, and there I decided to go for this phone.

    Things that really dissapointed me are:

    - display is yellowish, at least was on all three pieces I owned
    - it's made out of cheap plastics, I don't care it feels "great", I wanted metalic phone, like they said it's gonna be in the beginning
    - one of the pieces was doing purplish photos
    - it's way too big
    - CM is fine, but still misses some of the basic features offered by 3rd party GUi from Samsung/HTC, which are in my eyes normal - RMAing the 1+1 is a hell, You need to send it back, wait and stuff, thank You, but no

    In general I bought the first one for 290 euro, second one for 250 euro, and third one for 390 euro, which are pretty good prices in my country for these phones, and all were a disaster :\
    Reply
  • rexter 26 November 2014 14:10
    This is what Nexus 6 should have been - price-wise. Watch out Google here's OnePlus. Too bad, you'll need an invitation to get one, why not invite me instead if I give them my e-mail; this just show that the company don't have much stocks to share to every, I suppose? and that pink wall paper reminds me of Ubuntu. I like the black one if I can get my hands on one... or two.
    Reply
  • Karksken 26 November 2014 14:17
    Can you use this one as phone too or is it just a tablet(review). Smartguys please give us on smartPHONES also the real info as Phone quality, connection quality, e.a. info when you get the out of memory error when there is still a lot of mem available and you SIM is disconnected. How does the apps interact with the phone part.
    Reply
  • D A 26 November 2014 14:47
    The invites are easy to get with a little patience. I just bought three of them in the last tow weeks. All my invites I got where from google + where previous buyers are giving out the invites hourly. Jut go onto Google plus and do a search for "Oneplus Invite", then click "MOST RECENT". be patient and keep refreshing and be ready to respond to a post where someone is offering an invite... respond with your email address that you would like one. I did this for all three of my invites, there was only one person that did not send me the invite. I was able to get all the invites within an hour.
    Reply