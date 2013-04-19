Take The Train: Lian Li PC-CK101, Built, Tested, And...Driven?

A Day At The Museum, Part 1
Not Just for Railroad Buffs
With the convenience of an open-air railroad museum nearby, we'd be downright negligent to not use it for a photo shoot combining steam locomotive history and modern computer case technology. Consider these pictures an appetizer and, perhaps, a small incentive to visit a railroad museum. Yes, the tiny Lian Li locomotive is present in each and every picture.
But since the PC era is coming to an end, who can blame Lian Li for having a little fun while they still can?
Taking the mobile computing theme further, and addressing the limitations on computing power, if you had a Dell Precision M6600 or 6700 laptop with a broken screen, how about mounting the components, motherboard , PSU, batteries, drives, Wifi and all? Then, there could be an i7 CPU and a Quadro 4000M, all very quiet and still getting more air than it's used to. And, appropriately, no power cord!
The idea of a serious, self- propelled workstation steam train model seems the best use possible of this fantastic enclosure idea. That the computer is itself the game is on the borderline of being art.
And congratulations to Igor Wallossek for an excellent description of something so wonderfully out of the ordinary.
Really enjoyable read, Igor! Also got to know about that Gigabyte wireless streamer, should prove useful!
Nice house btw :)