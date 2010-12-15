Radeon HD 6970 And 6950 Review: Is Cayman A Gator Or A Crock?

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator (DX11)

AMD’s Radeon HD 5970 is the standout here, but at $500, it’s still not exactly a value proposition. For $380 or so, a couple of Radeon HD 6850s give you second-place performance.

The company’s advantage in Aliens Vs. Predator translates to the Radeon HD 6970 scoring higher frame rates than the $350 GeForce GTX 570, falling in behind the $500 GeForce GTX 580. That’s not to say we’d pay a price somewhere between the two Nvidia cards—AMD is definitely battling the 570, and that’s where we’d expect to see the Radeon HD 6970 targeted.

As expected, the Radeon HD 6950 slides in ahead of AMD’s Radeon HD 6870. But the two 6000-series cards both succumb to the Radeon HD 5870, which simply offers better performance for $290. With that in mind, the GeForce GTX 480 is soundly embarrassed here, its $400+ price tag far too high compared to the same aged Radeon HD 5870.