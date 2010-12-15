Trending

Radeon HD 6970 And 6950 Review: Is Cayman A Gator Or A Crock?

Last month, Nvidia launched its GeForce GTX 580, but we told you to hold off on buying it. A week ago, Nvidia launched GeForce GTX 570 and we again said "wait." AMD's Cayman was our impetus. Were Radeon HD 6970 and 6950 worth the wait? Read on for more!

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator (DX11)

AMD’s Radeon HD 5970 is the standout here, but at $500, it’s still not exactly a value proposition. For $380 or so, a couple of Radeon HD 6850s give you second-place performance.

The company’s advantage in Aliens Vs. Predator translates to the Radeon HD 6970 scoring higher frame rates than the $350 GeForce GTX 570, falling in behind the $500 GeForce GTX 580. That’s not to say we’d pay a price somewhere between the two Nvidia cards—AMD is definitely battling the 570, and that’s where we’d expect to see the Radeon HD 6970 targeted.

As expected, the Radeon HD 6950 slides in ahead of AMD’s Radeon HD 6870. But the two 6000-series cards both succumb to the Radeon HD 5870, which simply offers better performance for $290. With that in mind, the GeForce GTX 480 is soundly embarrassed here, its $400+ price tag far too high compared to the same aged Radeon HD 5870.

217 Comments Comment from the forums
  • terror112 15 December 2010 11:13
    WOW not impressed.
  • Annisman 15 December 2010 11:15
    Thanks for the review Angelini, these new naming schemes are hurting my head, sometimes the only way to tell (at a quick glance) which AMD card matches up to what Nvidia card, is by comparing the prices, which I think is bad for the average consumer.
  • rohitbaran 15 December 2010 11:25
    These cards are to GTX 500 series what 4000 series was to GTX 200. Not the fastest at their time but offer killer performance and feature set for the price. I too expected 6900 to be close to GTX 580, but it didn't turn out that way. Still, it is the card I have waited for to upgrade. Right in my budget.
  • tacoslave 15 December 2010 11:25
    imagine when this hits 32nm?
  • notty22 15 December 2010 11:27
    AMD's top card is about a draw with the gtx 570.
    Pricing is in line.
    Gives AMD only hold outs buying options, Nvidia already offered
    Merry Christmas
  • microterf 15 December 2010 11:27
    Why drop the 580 when it comes to the multi-gpu scaling??
  • IzzyCraft 15 December 2010 11:28
    Sorry all i read was this
    "This helps catch AMD up to Nvidia. However, Intel has something waiting in the wings that’ll take both graphics companies by surprise. In a couple of weeks, we'll be able to tell you more." and now i'm fixated to weather or not intel's gpu's can actually commit to proper playback.
  • andrewcutter 15 December 2010 11:28
    but from what i read at hardocp, though it is priced alongside the 570, 6970 was benched against the 580 and they were trading blows... So toms has it at par with 570 but hard has it on par with 580.. now im confused because if it can give 580 perfomance or almost 580 performance at 570 price and power then this one is a winner. Sim a 6950 was trading blows with 570 there. So i am very confused
  • sgt bombulous 15 December 2010 11:30
    This is hilarious... How long ago was it that there were ATI fanboys blabbering "The 6970 is gonna be 80% faster than the GTX 580!!!". And then reality hit...
  • manitoublack 15 December 2010 11:35
    I'd have to say wait until the christmas new years dust settles
